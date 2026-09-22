Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Week 3: Jameis Winston Climbs Ahead Of Justin Herbert

We have already reached Week 3, and it's time to take a look at the quarterbacks. These are our early-week quarterback rankings for Week 3.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

In what should be a surprise to no one, Allen comes in as our QB1 once again for Week 3. His play so far this season certainly hasn't deterred us, as he has already accounted for nine touchdowns (five passing, four rushing) in two games. We have zero concerns about starting him against the winless Los Angeles Chargers this week. It will help if Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense are competent enough to keep this game competitive, but Allen should dominate regardless.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

We have moved Mahomes ahead of ECR (expert consensus rankings) into our QB3 slot. He has looked great coming back off a torn ACL, and this week he takes on the Miami Dolphins. When playing the Dolphins, it's tough to tell if they even have a secondary on the field. They were absolutely torched by Brock Purdy last week, who is a solid quarterback but nowhere near the level of Mahomes.

Last week, Mahomes threw for 382 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts. He has also been way more mobile than expected coming off a serious knee injury. There is no reason that he shouldn't torch the Dolphins this week.

Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Currently, we are operating under the assumption that Jaxson Dart will not play in Week 3 on a short week coming off a sprained MCL on Monday Night Football. Assuming he is out, we like Winston against the Tennessee Titans. We decided to move him all the way up to our QB15 slot.

We know he looked rough against the Los Angeles Rams, but he was thrown into a game unexpectedly against a significantly better defense after not playing since last season. He should look much less rusty this week against a much less formidable Titans defense.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

I had to drop Herbert three spots below ECR to get him QB16, and I might be being generous. He is currently the QB26 on the season after playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

Herbert is the captain of a sinking ship, and he hasn't been a valuable fantasy asset in years. It's not clear why fantasy owners refuse to accept that he's just not all that good, but we ranked him as the QB16 in our draft rankings, and this is where he continues to belong.



Quarterback Rankings: Week 3

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