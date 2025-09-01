Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Quinshon Judkins' May Sign Browns Contract, Play Week 1
The Quinshon Judkins situation have been filled with questions from the outside view, but it appears that we are finally gaining some clarity ahead of their week one debut versus the Bengals. Per Mary Kate Cabot, Quinshon Judkins may be with the team in the next week, or days. The issues appear to have been with language in the contract. I still believe that there is more into the delay here, likely with the legal issues, but with news reaching the public, I do expect him to be back soon.
Fantasy Football Impact
With Quinshon Judkins hopefully due to the team this week, it is expected that he may have an immediate, but limited role as early as week one. The team has neither raved about Jerome Ford or Dylan Sampson, so this job seems inevitable that Judkins will be the shift leader.
Quinshon Judkins had a monster career in college football. At Ole Miss, he had 2,725 yards over 26 career games. He added another 1,094 yards in a committee with TreVeyon Henderson at Ohio State last season.
The skillset of Judkins is undeniable. He is a Joe Mixon type, balanced and strong back. He is surely the best running back on the Browns and once he is ramped up fully, I can foresee 15 touches per game with a great amount of yards. Judkins surely can become an RB2 in fantasy football.
Browns Backfield Outlook
It is no doubt that Quinshon Judkins is going to be the majority back in Cleveland. The team drafted Dylan Sampson, but if they truly viewed him as a starting running back, the hype would have been heard by now. At this point, it is a no brainer to assume that the best player will rise to the top.
My projected snap share may look something like: Judkins 50%, Ford 25%, Sampson 25%. Week-to-week, this will shift based on productivity. As far as drafting Quinshon Judkins, his current ADP is RB46. I would value Judkins around Aaron Jones and Isiah Pacheco, placing him around RB25 at this point. If you have not yet drafted, Judkins may have huge value given the fact we think he will not miss much, if any playing time. This is where drafting late pays off.
I do not see his value increased or decreased in any potential quarterback changes to Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel. Risk in that regard is low.