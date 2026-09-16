Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch Week 2: Stock Is Up On Antonio Williams And Down On Carnell Tate

It's only been one week, but fantasy football owners are already forming strong opinions of the NFL rookies. We are going to take a look at which rookies saw their stock rise and which saw their stock fall in Week 1.

Stock Up

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Williams started his career off strong, leading the Commanders in receiving in Week 1. Despite only playing on 37% of the snaps, Williams caught all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown. Both his receptions and yards were a team high, with Stefon Diggs also catching four passes.

With Diggs likely being a one-year option in his age 33 season and a 30-year-old Terry McLaurin getting off to a slow start after a terrible 2025 campaign, Williams is starting to look like the future in Washington. However, he is also going to see his value spike for the immediate future.

WR Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

There was a lot of debate whether Douglas or Chris Bell would be the WR1 in Miami. While we still project Bell to be the WR1 long term, Douglas is the clear top option right now.

With Bell still coming back off of a torn ACL he suffered in December, he played just 52% of the offensive snaps in Week 1. Douglas was on the field for 91% of the offensive snaps and led the team with five receptions and 94 yards on seven targets. He immediately becomes a strong sleeper option or an incredible streaming option.

Stock Down

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

The issue is not with Tate or his talent, but the Titans' passing attack did not look capable of supporting a consistent fantasy football wide receiver in Week 1 against the lowly New York Jets. Cam Ward managed just 140 yards while completing 19 of 32 pass attempts.

We have believed in this connection, and that Ward would take a significant step forward this week. However, fantasy owners are going to have to see it before we can actually believe it. Tate's long-term outlook is still fine, but Tennessee has to figure out how to move the ball.

WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

After dealing with injuries throughout training camp, Lemon was clearly playing behind Dontayvion Wicks, who looked great in Week 1. Lemon caught three passes but for -5 yards in the season opener. He also played on just 64% of the offensive snaps.

Wicks, on the other hand, was on the field for 91% of the offensive snaps and led the Eagles wide receivers with 73 yards and a touchdown on two receptions, including a 64-yard reception. Like Tate, we are not concerned with Lemon's long-term value, but his short-term outlook is looking murky.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News