Fantasy Football Rookie Watch: Tyler Warren, Gunnar Helm Skyrocketing at Tight End
Who is the next Brock Bowers? How about Sam LaPorta or Trey McBride? Rookie tight ends always seem to make a mark on fantasy football. 2025 projects that this will happen again. The Colts are reeling out Tyler Warren as the Bears will do to Colston Loveland, and the Jets to Mason Taylor. The lists runs deep and so today we review the stock watch of rookie tight ends.
Tyler Warren
Stock: High
Tyler Warren possesses an abundance of praise going into his rookie season. Though many say that it is irrational to expect a Brock Bowers-esque season, I do not think it is that crazy. The Colts are going to quickly make Warren a focal point of this offense. He will line up at fullback, 12-13 personnel, and even in the slot. He will do it all as a swiss army knife.
The Colts also just named Daniel Jones the starting quarterback. His average depth of target in 2024 was 32nd in the NFL. Daniel Jones is a dink and dunk artist. I full on see this connection buzzing. In fact, the Colts may not be very good which will mean a trailing, pass-heavy game script.
Colston Loveland
Stock: Moderate
Ben Johnson is singing praises of Loveland and how he will contribute to this Bears offense. He expects a Sam LaPorta leveled season out of Loveland. As for what the expect, it is still a lot. The Bears need to show their offense on the field before I can accurately value most of their assets, especially the pass-catchers.
Colston Loveland should have a moderate workload. It will truly be up to Caleb Williams and this offensive line. If they perform better, Loveland has value. The team loves him, now they must show it. I would rather put my risk elsewhere before I invest too heavily in Loveland as a fantasy tight end. I do not trust Caleb Williams just yet.
Mason Taylor
Stock: Moderate
The Jets love Mason Taylor. However, he has been injured with a high-ankle sprain. He has just one preseason catch and will sit out tonight versus the Eagles. To adequately value Mason Taylor is not quite possible.
As for this offense, Justin Fields will not be asked to throw a ton, but he will have to. The way the receiving core is shaking up, Taylor may become a big piece rather quickly. The Jets have not seen Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, or Allen Lazard jump into that WR2 role. This has lead to trade speculation to bring in another receiver.
In a run heavy, play-action scheme, Mason Taylor may find himself open quite a bit. Taylor is a nice fantasy sleeper in the late rounds. I would still stack him with a nother tight end depth piece.
Terrance Ferguson
Stock: Subpar
The Rams want Ferguson to be a piece in this offense, but he is developmental for now. McVay has used the tight end a lot in the past, but Ferguson has been out hurt all camp. He appears to be making his debut this weekend, but he has work to catch up on. Between a Stafford injury and a target-share commanding heavily between Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Ferguson is a no-draft player.
Elijah Arroyo
Stock: Rising
The Seahawks cut Noah Fant last month, opening the door wide for Elijah Arroyo. The rookie had dealt with an injury past in college, but he played healthy football last year. In 13 games, he had 590 yards and 7 touchdowns, all solid tight end numbers for a college offense. The Seahawks see Arroyo being a featured piece in their offense and so Klint Kubiak will likely be leveraging him. Arroyo is a fantasy sleeper.
Harold Fannin Jr
Stock: Moderate
It is hard to get too high on Fannin as he is working in tandem with David Njoku. The veteran will get plenty of work ahead of Fannin as the primary tight end weapon. Fannin has also had a moderate camp. Nothing is blowing anyone away, but Stefanski will get him involved in some sort of role. I do not see Harold Fannin Jr as any type of fantasy asset.
Gunnar Helm
Stock: High
I almost forgot about Gunnar Helm. I loved him last year at Texas. In a deep offense, Helm still had 786 yards at Texas last season. Now at Titans camp, Helm is making plays left and right. I think that Chig Oknokwo needs to level up. Gunnar Helm is going to pass him as a starter. Helm is going undrafted in fantasy, so you can probably leave him be unless you want a flyer. I would venture to say he will be hitting the waiver wire at some point, and with notable demand. Keep your eye on Gunnar Helm.