Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: James Conner Vs. Chuba Hubbard
James Conner and Chuba Hubbard are two of the most underrated running backs in the NFC. Conner, now entering his ninth year in the NFL, is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns in 2023 and 2024. Across the conference is Hubbard, who took another step forward in his production in 2024 with 1,195 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns. Fantasy football GMs could find themselves picking between the two, but who’s the superior choice?
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
Position Ranking: RB19
Overall ADP: 46.5
The Case For Conner
Conner has been a reliable contributor in the Arizona Cardinals’ offense since the team acquired him. He’s coming off a career-best 1,500-yard campaign from scrimmage and has versatility as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. He’s also operating behind an offensive line that finished as a top-ten unit in 2024 and is a focal point in the week-to-week gameplan.
The Case Against Conner
Last offseason, Arizona drafted highly touted back Trey Benson in the third-round of the draft. He’s dynamic, youthful and is also a reliable pass-catching target. Benson is slated to see a significant increase in touches from year one to year two, in an offense with plenty of mouths to feed (Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride to name a few).
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Position Ranking: RB18
Overall ADP: 41.7
The Case For Hubbard
Hubbard has not looked back since taking over as the feature back for the Carolina Panthers. In a developing offense, Hubbard has cemented his role, stepping on the field for 77.4% of the offense’s snaps in 2024. Carolina’s offensive line also took a notable leap forward in 2024, giving Hubbard plenty of confidence to build on last year’s performance this season.
The Case Against Hubbard
Bryce Young showed signs of a franchise quarterback in 2024, living up to the billing of the No. 1 overall pick with his play down the stretch of the season. Looking to capitalize on this rapid improvement, the Panthers kept themselves busy this offseason surrounding Young with weapons on the perimeter. Now, with Tetairoa McMillan stepping into the offense, the group becomes a little more crowded.
The Final Verdict: James Conner vs. Chuba Hubbard
While Conner has undoubtedly been one of the most reliable backs in fantasy over the past several seasons, we’re going to roll with the breakout star. Hubbard’s situation is slightly less crowded in Carolina, and the group as a whole is set to take another leap in 2025. Given his volume, you can exit your fantasy draft feeling confident in a Hubbard pick.