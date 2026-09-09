Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers Week 1: Is MarShawn Lloyd The Wrong Packers' RB To Target?

It's only Week 1, but there have already been a ton of issues when it comes to running backs. There have potentially been injuries, off-field issues, and everything in between since you drafted your team, and you may already be looking for a running back to stream.

We are here with some strong options for you to plug into your lineup if you are searching your waiver wire for options. These are our running back streamers for Week 1.

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Allgeier immediately became a popular fantasy sleeper when he signed with the Cardinals. It looked like we were finally going to get to see him be a lead runner again after he had been trapped behind Bijan Robinson on the depth chart for three seasons.

Even behind Robinson, he rushed for eight touchdowns last season. As a rookie, before Robinson got there, he was a 1,000-yard rusher. Unfortunately, that all came crashing down when the Cardinals selected running back Jeremiyah Love third overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

All is not lost, though. Love enters Week 1 dealing with a high-ankle sprain and looking up at Allgeier on the team's unofficial depth chart. Even if we don't buy that, it does suggest that Allgeier will have a role in this offense. He is an elite goal-line option and is set up to be a strong streaming option this week, even in a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chris Rodriguez, Jacksonville Jaguars

There is a lot of buzz around Jacksonville that Rodriguez has carved out a role in the rushing attack behind Bhayshul Tuten, much like he did with the Washington Commanders in 2025. That role would likely involve him getting the goal-line work. If he can get six to eight touches a game and be the primary short-yardage option, he could hold a ton of value in what's expected to be an outstanding offense.

The matchup against the Cleveland Browns could be tough, but the game script should also be in Jacksonville's favor. That could be the case quite often for teams playing the Browns this season.

George Holani, Seattle Seahawks

This is a similar situation to what we are seeing in Jacksonville. While Jadarian Price is the exciting young option, Holani is expected to have a significant role. However, he could hold some PPR value as the primary pass-catching back. Goal-line work could also be on the table for him.

With the Seahawks expected to be one of the most run-heavy offenses in the league, he could be a sneaky good streaming option. Even is a tough matchup against the New England Patriots.

Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers

It seems like everyone is focused on MarShawn Lloyd and, for reasons we don't understand, Kaleb Johnson in Green Bay. However, Chris Brooks could end up being the guy for the Packers. He is the most proven NFL back, and his career 4.8 yards per carry blows away anything we've seen from Lloyd and Johnson in their very limited sample sizes. We wouldn't just write him off like most in the fantasy community seem to be doing.

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