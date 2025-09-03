Fantasy Sports

Jaylen Warren And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell High Candidates Ahead Of Week 1

Jaylen Warren highlights the top sell-high candidates ahead of Week 1 in fantasy football.

Aug 24, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In fantasy football, the trade market is a powerful tool for strengthening your team throughout the season. Since championship-caliber rosters aren’t built overnight, it’s crucial to keep an eye on players whose value is rising or falling. One key strategy is identifying “sell-high” candidates—players performing at peak value—who can be traded now to maximize your return before their production potentially declines.

We identified the top 4 sell-high candidates ahead of week 1 of the NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren is listed as RB1 on the Steelers depth chart and just signed a two-year contract extension with a total value of $17.5 million over the next three years. Despite all of this, it seems like many people are overestimating Warren's value. Although he will be the first in line to lead the Steelers' backfield, rookie third-round pick Kaleb Johnson and veteran Kenneth Gainwell will still be in the mix, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. Warren has never rushed for more than 784 yards in a season. Sell him now while you can.

Houston Texans RB Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb
Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Many assume that with Joe Mixon's potential season-ending injury, Nick Chubb will immediately step in as the starting RB and take a bulk of the carries. Although he may get the first crack at carries, the likes of Dameon Pierce and Woody Marks should get plenty of opportunities as well. Chubb is also coming off an injury-riddled last few seasons and will turn 30 during the season, so he may lack the explosiveness he once had. The time to sell Chubb is now to help maximize a more reliable return.

New York Jets RB Breece Hall

The Jets' best overall offensive lineman, Alijah Vera Tucker, suffered a potential season-ending injury in practice on Tuesday, which is a big blow to the New York Jets' rushing attack. On top of this, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has stated that the New York Jets will lean on all three of their running backs this season with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isiah Davis. The time to sell Breece Hall is now, before it's too late

New England Patriots RB Treveyon Henderson

Treveyon Henderson's value is higher than it will ever be due to his preseason performances. In the preseason, Henderson had 5 carries for 38 yards (7.6 yards per carry). Rhamondre Stevenson is still considered to be the starter in New England, and it's his job to lose. Veteran Antonio Gibson is also in the mix as the Patriots might rotate their running backs situationally. Henderson is currently listed as the RB 3 on the team's depth chart. Although it's clear to see why the Patriots selected Henderson in the 2nd round of the NFL draft this season, the time to sell him is now, since the Patriots may use a running back by committee approach this season

