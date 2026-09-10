Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates: Trade Kaleb Johnson Before Anyone Actually Gets To See Him Play

Sometimes lightning strikes and things fall perfectly for a fantasy owner. You either get to the waiver wire first, or you just so happen to have that coveted player who everyone wants. When you get in these situations, sometimes you have an option you want to hold on to.

Of course, you don't want to trade away a league-winner. However, it's a fine line. Other times you want to capitalize on the inflated value of a potentially diminishing asset. These are some sell-high candidates.

QB Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

This would only apply in deeper and Superflex leagues, but surely there is an owner out there who just lost Sam Darnold and saw Lock defeat the defending AFC Champion Patriots. He looked pretty good doing it, too.

Plenty of skepticism still surrounds Darnold, and there is a mentality of "well, Darnold can succeed in that situation, anybody can." While this may be a flawed outlook, as we saw with JJ McCarthy last season, it's one you can take advantage of.

If you get an offer for Lock, you take it. First off, we have no idea if Darnold is even seriously injured, and secondly, he's not very good. Last night, he went 16 of 22 for 187 yards, a touchdown, no interceptions, and 13 rushing yards. It's unlikely he plays mistake-free football like that again.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

At first glance, Stevenson had a strong game against a tough defense. However, anyone who actually watched that full game came away thinking that the Patriots need to utilize TreVeyon Henderson more when he gets back.

Going for 95 yards from scrimmage on 18 carries and five receptions is nothing to scoff at. Both the volume and production will excite many fantasy owners. However, he looked like the definition of a plodder and averaged just 2.8 yards per carry.

It's fair to be concerned that the Pats just love him and will roll with him all year. Nevertheless, that looked like an offense that needs to heavily incorporate Henderson once he's healthy. Especially if AJ Brown is out for a while.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

If you can get anything for Johnson, you should take it before anyone gets an opportunity to watch the Packers play. There is a faction of Johnson truthers who believe in him and are looking to acquire him. You need to identify and exploit that.

He's not good, and he is far from locked into any significant role in the offense. Even if he was, there is a great chance Josh Jacobs is back by or before mid-season. Johnson will never have more value than before he steps on the field in Week 1.

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Don't trade Mayer if you lost Bowers and need him because there is a good chance that Bowers surpasses that two-game timeline. However, if you already have a strong tight end option and picked him up just for the value, then take advantage of that and move him. Fantasy owners are overreacting right now, and he's still just a TE2 with some upside. That's an easily replaceable asset.

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