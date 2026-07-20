Fantasy Football Tight End Sleepers: Chig Okonkwo Sees His Value Spike As Does A Sleeper He Left In Tennessee

If you don't get an elite tight end in your fantasy football drafts, it makes sense to wait and just draft one in the later rounds. There are a ton of tight ends with breakout potential this season, and a mid-round tight end generally doesn't hold as much value as the players going around them. These are the top tight end sleepers you should target in 2026.

2026 Tight End Sleepers

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Okonkwo is our favorite sleeper this season. The Commanders and Jayden Daniels love targeting the tight end, and Okonkwo is in a prime spot to see a ton of targets in a passing attack featuring Terry McLaurin and not much else.

He's a young, athletic tight end with plenty of upside and potential. We wouldn't be surprised at all if he finishes as a fantasy TE1 this season after coming over from the Titans.

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strange was a popular sleeper last season, but injuries derailed his season. We are going right back to the well with him this season.

In that offense, he has the upside to see north of 100 targets and finish near the top of the list in total receptions at the position this season. If he can catch 7-10 touchdowns to go along with a volume, he has league-winning upside this season in Jacksonville.

Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

Helm is just 23 years old and entering his sophomore season. He is the reason the Titans were willing to let Okonkwo walk in free agency. As the undisputed TE1 in Tennessee, he could see more volume than many are expecting.

Their WR corps is improved, but still very reliant on young, unproven players, and Wan'Dale Robinson, whom they probably put too much stock in. We saw Ward lean heavily on his tight ends in college and targeted them often last season. The absence of Okonkwo could be enough to make Helm a valuable fantasy commodity this year.

Last year the duo combined for 100 receptions on 134 targets for 917 yards and four touchdowns. The vast majority of that work should be heading Helm's direction this season with Okonkwo in Washington.

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Dulcich is an athletic young tight end who hasn't been able to get the volume he needs to be successful yet in the NFL. If ever that volume is going to come, it's this year in Miami.

Their weapons are extremely limited, which should lead to him easily clearing his career-high 55 targets. He likely won't be an every-week starter with the Dolphins, but he could become a very interesting matchup-based option in 2026.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News