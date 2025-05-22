Fantasy Football: Travis Hunter Prop Lines Signal WR3 Value
When playing fantasy football, tracking ADPs (average draft positions) helps you get a feel for a player’s value in the public market and direction in drafts—is his stock rising or falling? At the same time, a fantasy drafter must know where the player’s potential stats would rank him at the end of the football season.
At the wide receiver position, I typically think of breakpoints for players coming in 60-point levels in PPR formats. Here’s a look at wide receiver results from 2024:
- Over 300.00 fantasy points (three players – Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown)
- Between 240.00 and 299.00 fantasy points (12)
- Between 180.00 and 239.00 fantasy points (22)
- Between 150.00 and 179.00 fantasy points (9)
Based on this, a player who scores over 150.00 fantasy points offers flex value in leagues that use two RBs, three WRs, and one flex (RB, WR, and TE). Last year, 37 wideouts scored at least 180.00 fantasy points.
Each year, rookie wide receivers get added to the draft pool with different opportunities and outlooks. A second checkpoint beyond ADPs is prop lines by Sportsbooks.
Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Outlook
In the early draft season (4/28 to 5/22), Travis Hunter ranked 37th at wide receiver with a wide range in his ADP (52 to 104). With each bit of information released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on his offensive role, his price point will rise and fall.
To score 180.00 fantasy points in PPR formats, Hunter must catch about 75 passes for 750 yards with five touchdowns. At FanDuel, here are his over/under props line on May 22nd:
- Receiving Yards (750.5)
Last year, Hunter gained 13.1 yards per catch, compared to 12.6 in 2023. To gain 750 yards, he’ll need to catch about 58 passes by gaining 13.0 YPC. Last season, the Jaguars lost Trevor Lawrence for seven games, along with multiple receiving injuries. As a result, only Brian Thomas (87/1,282/10) caught more than 47 passes.
When surfing the Internet, I saw somewhere that Hunter has an opening line of 70 catches for 700 yards and five touchdowns. The release of his receiving yards prop by FanDuel suggests that the public believes he’ll beat early expectations in yards.
His early ADP seems fair for the fantasy market with some built-in value. The Jaguars want him to be involved offensively, and Hunter has the tools to shine in his rookie season. At the very least, he should be a mid-tier WR3 (close to 200.00 fantasy points), creating a buying opportunity for sharp early drafters.
