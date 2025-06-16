Fantasy Football’s Undisputed No. 1 Pick: Ja'Marr Chase
Ja’Marr Chase enters 2025 as the top-ranked wide receiver in PPR formats after a monster season with the Cincinnati Bengals that featured 127 receptions, 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns. With a dynamic role in one of the league's most pass-heavy offenses, Chase offers elite weekly upside and a legitimate shot at breaking NFL records.
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
In his third season with Cincinnati, Chase set a career-best in catches (100) and targets (145) while gaining 1,216 yards (third consecutive year over 1,000 yards). His touchdown production (7) declined in back-to-back seasons. He had five impact games (12/141, 15/192/3, 10/100/1, 5/124/1, and 11/149/1), accounting for 53% of his catches and 58% of his receiving yards over 31.2% of his games.
After the injury to Joe Burrow, Chase had five dull showings (4/81, 3/29, 4/64, 3/41, and 4/19) over the final seven weeks while missing Week 16 with a shoulder issue (AC Joint). He finished 11th in wide receiver scoring in PPR formats (263.80 fantasy points).
The rise of Chase hit a new ceiling in catches (127), receiving yards (1,708), touchdowns (17), and targets (175) last season, making him a difference-maker in fantasy leagues. He outscored the second-highest wide receiver (Justin Jefferson) by 85.30 fantasy points in PPR formats.
Chase shined in Week 3 (6/118/2) and Week 5 (10/193/2) while turning into a beast over his final eight starts (72/991/10 on 105 targets). His other two highlight games came in Week 10 (11/264/3) and Week 14 (14/191/2). He had a floor of seven catches in nine of his 17 starts.
Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Outlook
After his electric season, Chase draws the top fantasy ranking in PPR formats in 2025. Repeatability tends to be a challenge for players after great seasons.
- 2019 Michael Thomas (149/1,725/9 – 40/438 in 2020)
- 2021 Cooper Kupp (145/1,947/16 – 75/812/6 in 2022)
- 2022 Justin Jefferson (128/1,809/8 – 68/1074/5 in 2023)
- 2023 Tyreek Hill (119/1,799/13 – 81/959/8 in 2024)
- 2023 CeeDee Lamb (135/1,749/12 – 101/1,1194/6 in 2024)
The Bengals have a top-tier passing attack that will rank highly in completions and attempts, giving Chase another elite opportunity. His ability to earn short catches, make big plays (19 catches of 20 yards or more – eight reached the 40-yard mark), and score touchdowns set a high floor each game while showing explosiveness in multiple weeks. Let’s go with 120 catches for 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns as his starting outlook in 2025, while understanding Chase has the talent to post the best season in the history of the NFL if the Bengals’ offense clicks on all cylinders.
Cincinnati signed him to a four-year extension in March for $161 million, with $112 million guaranteed.