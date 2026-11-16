Fantasy Football Week 10 Stock Watch Risers: Is Blake Corum the Rams RB1? Can We Trust Emmett Johnson?

Fantasy Football Week 11 Stock Watch: Can we trust George Pickens, Blake Corum, and 3 More Risers?

With the fantasy football regular season entering its home stretch, Week 10 delivered potential backfield shakeups, new target trees, and even more injuries. Whether you're still working the waiver wire or trying to plan ahead for the fantasy playoffs, separating sustainable volume from one-week outliers is everything.

Here are five major risers from Week 10 and what fantasy managers should do with them heading into Week 11.

Week 10 Fantasy Football Risers

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Filling in for an injured Kenneth Walker III, fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson erupted against Atlanta, turning 22 carries and a team-high seven targets into 171 scrimmage yards (101 rushing, 70 receiving) and two receiving touchdowns. The immediate question is whether Johnson holds standalone value once Walker returns or reverts to a pure handcuff.

The Verdict: Elite handcuff with rising FLEX appeal. Walker entered Week 10 leading the NFL in scrimmage touchdowns (11) and rushing yards per game (109), meaning he isn't losing his bell-cow role when healthy. However, Johnson’s efficiency as a pass-catcher and tackle-breaker proved he deserves a bigger slice of the pie, and Kansas City has zero reason to rush Walker back. Start Johnson as a high-end RB1 if Walker misses Week 11 against Arizona, and stash him as a league-winning insurance policy thereafter.

RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Blake Corum dominated Arizona in Week 10, racking up a career-high 20 touches for 119 scrimmage yards (17 carries for 100 yards, three catches for 19 yards) and a touchdown. Los Angeles leaned heavily into two-back sets alongside Kyren Williams, and Corum’s explosiveness kept him on the field for extended stretches.

The Verdict: Ascending 1B, not a full takeover. Williams isn't going away, so Corum hasn't completely seized the backfield (especially with the Rams heading into a Week 11 bye). Still, Corum has scored in four of his last six games and clearly earned a massive role in this offense. Treat him as a locked-in weekly flex with RB2 upside when Los Angeles returns in Week 12.

WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson announced his arrival in Week 10 against Carolina, hauling in 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards. Tyson looked every bit like a polished chain-mover while leading the Saints' passing attack in targets.

The Verdict: Legit PPR weapon. Thirteen targets are never an accident, and Tyson’s ability to separate underneath gives him a remarkably safe floor as long as he stays healthy. While New Orleans’ mediocre offense limits his weekly touchdown ceiling, high-volume possession receivers are gold down the stretch. Lock him in as a reliable FLEX in half- and full-PPR leagues.

WR George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

In a wild 46-40 shootout loss to San Francisco, George Pickens exploded for 11 catches, 145 yards, and three touchdowns on a massive 18 targets. After a quiet stretch over the past few weeks, Pickens finally delivered the spike week that fantasy managers drafted him for.

The Verdict: Plug-and-play WR2. While 18 targets and three scores won't happen every Sunday, this game reminded Dallas how unstoppable its offense looks when Pickens is a focal point rather than an afterthought. Pickens belongs back in weekly starting lineups.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes turned back the clock in Week 10, shredding the Falcons for 348 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 35-13 rout. Notably, newly acquired slot receiver Josh Downs immediately made an impact, catching four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.

The Verdict: He’s back. Downs’ arrival gives Mahomes a reliable chain-mover underneath, forcing defenses to respect the short-to-intermediate areas and opening up the vertical shots Mahomes connected on all afternoon. With his receiving corps deepening and the run game humming (even without Kenneth Walker III), Mahomes is firmly back in the weekly QB1 fantasy quarterback conversation.