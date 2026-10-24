Fantasy Football Week 7 Bold Predictions: Bam Knight, KC Concepcion Reach New Heights

The NFL is an unpredictable league. "Any Given Sunday" is a saying for a reason. Flashing back to Week 6, Tyrone Tracy Jr. was the RB8, Rachaad White the RB10, Germie Bernard the WR3, and Omar Cooper Jr. the WR6. Who really knows what will happen? No one. But I will try to find some wild outcomes via the following Week 7 Bold Predictions.

Kyler Murray is a Top-5 Quarterback

Kevin O'Connell is truly a quarterback whisperer. I wasn't sure he could pull it off with Murray's unique skill set. But O'Connell is making it work. Murray has one turnover-worthy play; he is 3rd in Time-to-Throw, 15th in PFF passing grade with only one turnover-worthy play recorded, and 10th in completion percentage.

Murray is still mostly average, but he can be very good for all intents and purposes. That is mainly because Murray can also run the ball, and he is doing so with 23.3 yards per game in 2026.

The Vikings will compete against the Colts this weekend. They rank 11th-worst in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks and 8th-worst in Yards per Attempt Allowed. They also allowed 6.1 Yards per Attempt to Quarterbacks.

Bam Knight is a Top-24 Running Back

The Cardinals ran an unexpected running back split in Week 6. Knight recorded 15 rushing attempts, while Tyler Allgeier had 18. Knight outran Allgeier for 42 more yards. Without Jeremiyah Love again, Knight could reasonably get more snaps.

Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur coached Knight as the Jets' offensive coordinator in 2021-22. Knight was familiar with his head coach's scheme and remained with the franchise as a returning, established member.

KC Concepcion is a WR1 This Week

Concepcion has a 95.5% snap rate in passing-down situations, even after factoring in his Week 5 early departure due to a concussion. He is targeted on 1 in 5 routes run. Week 7 offers an excellent matchup for Concepcion to continue his breakout.

The Titans rank 2nd-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to slot wide receivers (11.3). They are 4th-worst in Yards per target against wide receivers overall. Concepcion runs about two-thirds of his routes from the slot.

Tucker Kraft is a Top-3 Tight End

The Lions rank 5th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to tight ends. The defense ranks 32nd in Yards Allowed per Game and 30th in Points Allowed per Game. We can expect a shootout that shall favor Kraft in a long-awaited breakout.

Kraft has a 15% target share, and 22.2% of his targets come from the red zone. His catch rate is 68%, with six red-zone targets and three inside the ten-yard line.

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