Week 8 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Sell-Highs, Rookie Breakouts, and One Big Return

Week 7 brought absolute chaos across the NFL landscape, shaking up fantasy lineups and forcing managers to make tough decisions on surging players, rookie risers, and high-profile returns. Let’s dive into five of the biggest storylines from the weekend and what fantasy football managers should do with them moving forward.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Risers

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard dropped a monster Week 7 for the Tennessee Titans against the Cleveland Browns, rumbling for 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, while adding 3 catches for 26 yards.

If you need a stable, high-volume weekly floor, holding onto Pollard is completely fine. However, if your roster has holes elsewhere, he is the ultimate sell-high candidate right now. Volume like this is fantastic, but it's also worth noting that Tyjae Spears didn't play. Capitalize on this massive multi-score game to tier up at wide receiver or grab an elite quarterback.

WR, Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams put on a show in the Detroit Lions' victory over the Green Bay Packers, hauling in 5-of-9 targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns. This marks a major turning point for fantasy managers who panicked during his slow early-season stretch.

Williams has now rattled off three straight productive games, cementing his explosive ceiling in a high-powered Detroit offense. While his weekly target share can still fluctuate, his game-breaking deep speed and knack for finding the end zone make him a locked-in high-upside WR2 moving forward.

RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

In his long-awaited return from the sidelines against the Lions, Josh Jacobs handled 18 total opportunities, turning 11 carries into 36 yards while making his major noise through the air with 5 receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown (and he just missed another touchdown catch in the fourth quarter too).

The efficiency on the ground was modest, but seeing heavy snaps right out of the gate proves Green Bay is ready to lean on him as a workhorse back. Pair that receiving workload with goal-line duties, and Jacobs is safely back in the RB1 conversation (projecting as a high-end RB2/fringe RB1). The rushing numbers will bounce back once he fully knocks off the rust.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

The rookie wideout put up his second consecutive massive performance for the New York Jets after coming off injured reserve. Cooper caught 5-of-5 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown against Miami, anchored by explosive downfield plays of 52 and 60 yards. Doing it once is a fluke; doing it twice in a row signals the beginnings of a true breakout.

Cooper is cementing himself as a legitimate vertical weapon in the Jets' offense. If he is somehow still sitting on your league's waiver wire, break your FAAB budget to get him. Moving forward, treat him as an ascending flex option with week-winning upside.

WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

Real deal or garbage-time mirage? Tre Tucker went off for the Las Vegas Raiders in their loss to the Rams, leading the team with a massive 12 targets, catching 5 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown (which was his second big game in a row). The elephant in the room is game script, as the Raiders have found themselves trailing often, leading to inflated volume in trailing/garbage time.

However, 12 targets is 12 targets. You can't fake that kind of downfield trust from quarterback Kirk Cousins. While volatility is expected, Tucker's blazing speed keeps him on the weekly flex radar as long as Vegas keeps airing it out from behind (though it woudn't be an awful idea to shop him as a sell-high candidate if you can get a fellow manager to bite on the recent production).