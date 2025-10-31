Fantasy Football Week 9 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Rico Dowdle Vs. Kareem Hunt
Welcome to another Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 9!
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Rico Dowdle against the Green Bay Packers or Kareem Hunt against the Buffalo Bills. While Dowdle has been one of the better backs in the league (in small spurts), Hunt has more or less been playing a complementary role. However, with Isiah Pacheco likely out this weekend for the Chiefs and Chuba Hubbard back in the fold for the Panthers, this decision has become a lot harder.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 9 running back projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Rico Dowdle vs. Kareem Hunt this week.
RB Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers
Ranked as our RB18 this week, Rico Dowdle is somehow seventh in the entire NFL in rushing yards with 605 on the season. That total is a bit misleading, however, as Dowdle accrued almost two-thirds of that total in the two games that Chuba Hubbard missed. Dowdle has totaled just 25 carries in the two games since Hubbard returned, and has put up 133 total yards in those two games.
While Hubbard’s presence is troublesome, Dowdle’s opponent this week might be even more troublesome. The Packers have allowed the third-least fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, and have only allowed three rushing touchdowns all year.
With Hubbard out-touching Dowdle in his two games since returning from injury and the tough matchup against the Packers, this is far from a layup game for Dowdle.
RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
Kareem Hunt is currently RB36 on the season, but he comes in at RB22 in our Week 9 running back rankings with Isiah Pacheco likely out. He’s yet to see more than 13 carries in a game all season, and has also yet to rush for more than 50 yards in a game. Hunt has scored four touchdowns on the year, but he’s also not being used in the passing game like he was earlier in his career, so his upside has been a bit limited there (especially in PPR leagues).
Hunt and the Chiefs will play a Bills team this weekend that has been abysmal against the run. They’ve allowed the sixth-most fantasy points in the league to opposing running backs, and have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards to the position. While Hunt may have to fend off Brashard Smith and Elijah Mitchell for touches this weekend, he’s set up nicely in terms of his matchup.
The Verdict
This is a tricky one because Dowdle is the better back both on paper and in terms of production. However, there’s a very good chance he’ll only touch the ball 10 times against a good run defense, while there’s a very good chance Hunt sees 15 touches against a bad run defense. I’m not sure either one of these guys will finish as a top-20 back this week, but I’m going to lean into the likely volume and the better matchup.
I’m locking in Kareem Hunt over Rico Dowdle for Week 9.