Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: DeVonta Smith Vs. Xavier Worthy
The fifth round of 2025 fantasy football drafts is loaded with wide receiver talent. Two of the headline names in that group are DeVonta Smith and Xavier Worthy. Both stars play for Super Bowl contenders, but one of the wideouts has a clearer path to a more productive fantasy season.
WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Last season, DeVonta Smith had a down year compared to his two prior campaigns, but this could be due to multiple injuries and games missed. Smith played a major role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl run, chipping in for 69 receiving yards and a touchdown in the championship win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Alabama product lines up as the secondary target in the Philadelphia offense behind AJ Brown. The Eagles also rely heavily on running back Saquon Barkley, who led the league with 345 carries last season. Philadelphia will spread the ball around, but the team’s high offensive ceiling should allow Smith to have a productive fantasy year.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Worthy started off his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs slowly, but he flashed his fantasy potential towards the end of the year. In the last seven games of his 2025 campaign, Xavier Worthy piled up 39 receptions, 392 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns. He became more and more of a go-to target for Patrick Mahomes as the year went on. The biggest risk with Worthy is the strong receiving unit on the Chiefs. Worthy is joined by Travis Kelce, Marquise Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals, and eventually Rashee Rice. Worthy might be the primary target early in the season, but Rice could take over that WR1 role when he returns from his expected suspension.
Who To Draft?
These wide receivers find themselves in very similar roles in their respective offenses. Both players are complementary stars on dynamic offenses. Xavier Worthy might get out of the gates quicker due to Rashee Rice’s suspension, but his role could be decreased as the year goes on. On the other hand, DeVonta Smith projects to have a more consistent role throughout the entirety of the season, but he most likely won't contribute the upside weeks that Worthy will. The draft selection should come down to the format of the fantasy league. Draft Xavier Worthy as a high upside upside or best-ball player, and take DeVonta Smith as a safe WR2 with a high floor.