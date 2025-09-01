Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Jameson Williams Vs. George Pickens
Jameson Williams and George Pickens are two of the most electric receivers in the NFC. Williams is a game-breaking deep-threat who can stretch the field against any defense for the Detroit Lions.
Entering his first season with the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens is slated to be one of the top jump-ball receivers in the league once again.
While neither of these players is the No. 1 receiver on their respective teams, they’re both Pro Bowl-caliber wideouts on NFC playoff contenders. The similarities are apparent, but which player will be better in fantasy football this upcoming season? Here’s the final verdict.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Position Ranking: WR26
Overall ADP: 59.0
The Case For Williams
Williams finally broke out in his third NFL season, finishing second in the league in yards per reception. He emerged as the undisputed No. 2 wideout behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and posted the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career despite missing two games in the middle of the season.
In 2025, Williams is slated to take another step forward in his production. He’s one of the top deep threats in the league and sees consistent targets in Detroit’s passing game, finishing with five or more targets in 11 of his 15 games.
The Case Against Williams
The Lions offense features no shortage of stars. Along Williams is St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. There’s plenty of mouths to feed in Detroit, but that shouldn’t harm Williams’ stock too severely.
The talent within Detroit’s offense creates week-to-week volatility for Williams’ production.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Position Ranking: WR29
Overall ADP: 62.5
The Case For Pickens
Entering his first season with the Dallas Cowboys, George Pickens is slated to join the most talented offensive group of his young career. Pickens was one of the lone bright spots on an inefficient unit for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In Dallas, Pickens’ ability to stretch the field will pay dividends for a talented Cowboys passing attack. He’s slated to see significant targets behind CeeDee Lamb and could be a high-value pick down the board in fantasy leagues.
The Case Against Pickens
Like Detroit, the Cowboys’ offense has plenty of mouths to feed. Lamb is one of the top wideouts in the league, Jake Ferguson is a franchise tight end and there will be a committee in the backfield.
His first season in Dallas could come with some production inconsistency throughout the season as he adjusts to a new role in his offense.
The Final Verdict
We’re going to roll with Williams for several reasons. For one, Williams is going into his fourth season in Detroit’s offense with an established role and looks over the top. The Lions’ offense also projects to be much more consistent than Dallas’ this season.