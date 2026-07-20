Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers: Jakobi Meyers Is Better Than Brian Thomas Jr And Parker Washington

When fantasy football owners are drafting, they are always looking for the best value. There are a ton of opportunities to find value with the wide receivers because there are so many of them who get the opportunity to have a big game on any given week. These are some of the top wide receiver sleepers to target in your fantasy football draft for the 2026 season.

2026 Wide Receiver Sleepers

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce is set to have a monster season, and fantasy owners are still sleeping on him. We'd like to say it's because he's recovering from injury, but the market just never corrected properly after the Colts traded away Michael Pittman and gave Pierce his new $114 million contract.

The big-play upside has always been there for Pierce; however, now it looks like the volume should be too. With a bump in volume, which we are expecting, Pierce has fringe WR1 upside, and you can currently draft him as a flex option.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Granted, Reed was limited to just seven games last season due to various injuries, but his price tag makes zero sense. The Packers moved on from Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, and Reed is now being drafted as a WR5. We love him as a WR3 with WR2 upside. The fantasy community has whiffed on this one, and you should take full advantage.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Johnston is a boom-or-bust receiver, but he has too much boom to be drafted as the WR46 based on his current ADP. When coming into the league, he was viewed as a high-upside project who was going to take time to develop.

Now he's developing, but fantasy owners have no patience. Take advantage of their lack of patience. He is more than capable of posting double-digit touchdowns this season after making a huge leap last year, posting 735 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Meyers is the best of the Jags' three starting wide receivers, yet he is being drafted after both Brian Thomas Jr and Parker Washington. If you want to invest in a Jaguars' wideout, wait for the other two to go, then snatch up Meyers. While Meyers might not have the upside of BTJ and Washington, he will undoubtedly be more consistent week-to-week, and we expect him to finish ahead of both by the end of the season.

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Bell is a rookie that we loved in the 2026 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Bell tore his ACL in December; however, if he didn't, he was a locked-in first-round pick. Bell is the closest thing we've seen to AJ Brown since Brown came into the league.

The fact that he landed in Miami, which has the worst WR corps in the NFL, only opens up the potential for him to take over as the WR1 for the Dolphins as early as this season. Just be sure to monitor his recovery from his ACL injury.

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