Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers Week 1: Potential Breakout Rookie Chris Bell Headlines

Week 1 is here, and there are already fantasy owners who are looking to stream wide receivers. It's the position you are most likely to be searching the waiver wire for because, in some leagues, you can start four or even five of them.

The good news is, there should still be plenty of great options for you to target on your waiver wire. These are our top wide receiver streaming options for Week 1.

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Bell is a wide receiver we have been championing since the 2026 NFL Draft process. He is a first-round talent who fell to round three because of an ACL injury he suffered in December. However, now that he has managed to get on the field in the preseason, many of those worries have subsided.

We are projecting him to be the Dolphins' WR1 in a great matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. His talent and upside are immense, and we believe he has league-winning upside if Malik Willis has developed as a passer.

With that being said, many fantasy owners prefer fellow rookie Caleb Douglas in the Dolphins' WR corps. He should also be considered an option, but we lean heavily in favor of Bell.

Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

On the other side of the field, we have Nailor in a great matchup against the Dolphins. Tre Tucker is owned in more leagues than Nailor, but Nailor is just as likely to break out as the team's WR1.

We have seen him play well when opportunities presented themselves in Minnesota, but he was buried on the depth chart the majority of the time. He could be worth rolling the dice on in this matchup.

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen McMillan has been listed as a starter on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' unofficial depth chart, which means he should consistently be on the field in three-wide receiver sets. He could be even more impactful in Week 1 because, although Emeka Egbuka is expected to play, he could be less than 100% due to his toe injury. We saw him struggle when playing through injuries as a rookie last season.

He could break out in this game against the Cincinnati Bengals defense. McMillan should be viewed as a very interesting streaming option this week, especially if we get any more negative reports about Egbuka.

DeVaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints

With Jordyn Tyson sidelined, Vele is expected to serve as the WR2 opposite Chris Olave. That gives him plenty of value in a matchup against the Detroit Lions, who have major issues in their secondary.

Both of their starting safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, are set to miss the first four games of the season due to injury, and their top cornerback, Terrion Arnold, has been released due to off-field issues. With no depth left in that secondary, as the WR2, Vele can exploit who was supposed to be their backup defensive backs.



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