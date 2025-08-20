Fantasy Football World Championships Takeover Las Vegas: Join the Fun Live or Online
When the neon lights of Las Vegas meet the roar of fantasy football fanatics, you know something amazing is going to happen. The Fantasy Football World Championship (FFWC), hosted by FullTime Fantasy at Circa Resort and Casino, is not just a contest. It’s a combination of high-stakes strategy, camaraderie, and the ultimate fantasy bragging rights.
With a $150,000 Grand Prize to the overall winner, and $12,000 to each league winner, the FFWC has all the drama of competition and top notch rewards.
Draft Day On Your Schedule
Entry into the FFWC Main Event is $1,925 backed by $200 to reserve a spot, with the rest due asap for elite draft positioning. The anticipation builds as drafts begin online and in-person, each pick bringing dreams of victory closer, and for some, the ultimate payoff.
Choices define champions. Draft from the comfort of your home or join the draft live in Las Vegas at Circa Resort & Casino.
- 12 teams per league
- 20-round drafts, building 20-man rosters
- A 14-week regular season, with no trades permitted
- 1 QB, 2 RBs, 3 WRs, 1 TE, 1 K, 1 DEF, and 2 FLEX positions
After the regular season (NFL Weeks 1–14), the top four teams in each league enter the championship playoffs for $150,000 (Weeks 15–17). Titles hinge on two metrics: best record versus highest points scored. If one team dominates both, they're crowned the “League Dominator.”
Roots and Rivalry in Fantasy Competition
Fantasy football has grown from modest roots into a global pastime. Inspired by fantasy baseball, also known as Rotisserie, fantasy football was founded in 1990 by Italian journalist Riccardo Albini. The format has made its way across continents and new drafting platforms as it grows. Today, we have FullTime Fantasy’s FFWC, a high-stakes, fun way to test your draft skills on the biggest stage.
The FFWC elevates fantasy gaming from pastime to performance art:
- It blends analytics with atmosphere, strategy with spectacle.
- It rewards managers who dig deeper, outthink the field, and thrive under pressure.
- It forges a unique fraternity that spans virtual drafts, bragging rights, and late-night recounts at the bar.
As fantasy football legacies hang in the balance, the FFWC remains at the pinnacle of high-stakes fantasy football. It's not just about knowing the stats or having the greatest strategy but about embracing the thrill of competition, the artistry of drafting, and the pride of being the very best.