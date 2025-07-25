Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Emeka Egbuka Vs. Matthew Golden Vs. Luther Burden III
Rookie wide receivers always generate plenty of buzz — and in 2025, Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III, and Matthew Golden are leading the charge. While all three offer exciting long-term upside in Dynasty leagues, which one delivers the best bang for your buck in redraft PPR formats this season? Let’s break down their profiles and pinpoint who deserves a spot on your roster come draft day.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Many were surprised by the Buccaneers' decision to draft Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at 19th overall out of Ohio State in April. Especially since Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and late-season standout Jalen McMillan are already on the roster. With Mike Evans entering his age-32 season and Godwin not guaranteed to be ready for Week 1, it doesn’t seem so surprising anymore. In a pass-heavy offense led by Baker Mayfield, who had the third-most passing yards in the NFL a season ago, Egbuka could see a lot of targets go his way.
Current WR ADP: 50
Projection: 60 catches, 700 yards, 7 touchdowns
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
He was the first WR the Packers have taken in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002. The Packers took him 23rd overall out of the University of Texas. He joins a crowded wide receiver room that includes Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs. Golden arguably has the best QB throwing him the ball of the three in Jordan Love, but don’t let this fool you; the Packers have a balanced offensive attack with a tendency to spread the ball around, so his upside may be limited.
In 2024, the Packers had four pass catchers eclipse 600 yards, but none reached the 1,000-yard mark. The most being Jayden Reed at 857. Coach Lefleur most certainly has a plan for Golden, so he should still see targets go his way, but he may not be worth the price tag for fantasy managers.
Current WR ADP: 52
Projection: 55 catches, 650 yards, 5 touchdowns
Luther Burden, Chicago Bears
Burden projects to be third on the depth chart for Chicago behind WRs DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. First-year head coach Ben Johnson looks to transform the Bears offense, headed by Bears second-year QB and former first overall pick Caleb Williams, that struggled a season ago.
Burden was taken in the second round, 39th overall, in the 2025 NFL Draft, so he has the lowest draft status of the three rookies. Last season, neither Moore nor Odunze reached 1,000 yards, producing 966 and 734, respectively. I don’t expect a lot out of Burden in Year 1 since both Moore and Odunze should get first dibs on targets.
Current WR ADP: 57
Projection: 55 catches, 600 yards, 3 touchdowns
The Verdict
Of the three rookie WRs, there is a clear favorite to lead the charge, and that’s Emeka Egbuka. With the aging of superstar Mike Evans and the uncertainty of Chris Godwin's health, Egbuka should experience a great rookie season. Matthew Golden and Luther Burden are worth late-round fliers in potentially good offenses, but be careful with their price tag. Target Egbuka first if you can.