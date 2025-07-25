Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Emeka Egbuka Vs. Matthew Golden Vs. Luther Burden III

Which of these rookie wideouts — Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden, or Luther Burden III — should you target first in the later rounds of your fantasy draft?

Ryan Shea

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (22) catches the ball during the team's first day of minicamp on June 10, 2025
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (22) catches the ball during the team's first day of minicamp on June 10, 2025 / Sarah Kloepping / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Rookie wide receivers always generate plenty of buzz — and in 2025, Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III, and Matthew Golden are leading the charge. While all three offer exciting long-term upside in Dynasty leagues, which one delivers the best bang for your buck in redraft PPR formats this season? Let’s break down their profiles and pinpoint who deserves a spot on your roster come draft day.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Many were surprised by the Buccaneers' decision to draft Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at 19th overall out of Ohio State in April. Especially since Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and late-season standout Jalen McMillan are already on the roster. With Mike Evans entering his age-32 season and Godwin not guaranteed to be ready for Week 1, it doesn’t seem so surprising anymore. In a pass-heavy offense led by Baker Mayfield, who had the third-most passing yards in the NFL a season ago, Egbuka could see a lot of targets go his way.

Current WR ADP: 50

Projection: 60 catches, 700 yards, 7 touchdowns

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

He was the first WR the Packers have taken in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002. The Packers took him 23rd overall out of the University of Texas. He joins a crowded wide receiver room that includes Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs. Golden arguably has the best QB throwing him the ball of the three in Jordan Love, but don’t let this fool you; the Packers have a balanced offensive attack with a tendency to spread the ball around, so his upside may be limited.

In 2024, the Packers had four pass catchers eclipse 600 yards, but none reached the 1,000-yard mark. The most being Jayden Reed at 857. Coach Lefleur most certainly has a plan for Golden, so he should still see targets go his way, but he may not be worth the price tag for fantasy managers.

Current WR ADP: 52

Projection: 55 catches, 650 yards, 5 touchdowns

Luther Burden, Chicago Bears

Burden projects to be third on the depth chart for Chicago behind WRs DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. First-year head coach Ben Johnson looks to transform the Bears offense, headed by Bears second-year QB and former first overall pick Caleb Williams, that struggled a season ago.

Burden was taken in the second round, 39th overall, in the 2025 NFL Draft, so he has the lowest draft status of the three rookies. Last season, neither Moore nor Odunze reached 1,000 yards, producing 966 and 734, respectively. I don’t expect a lot out of Burden in Year 1 since both Moore and Odunze should get first dibs on targets.

Current WR ADP: 57

Projection: 55 catches, 600 yards, 3 touchdowns

The Verdict

Of the three rookie WRs, there is a clear favorite to lead the charge, and that’s Emeka Egbuka. With the aging of superstar Mike Evans and the uncertainty of Chris Godwin's health, Egbuka should experience a great rookie season. Matthew Golden and Luther Burden are worth late-round fliers in potentially good offenses, but be careful with their price tag. Target Egbuka first if you can.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

Home/NFL