Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Garrett Wilson vs Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State University or Wide Receiver U? How about both. The Buckeyes have been popping out talent left and right. Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka.. the lists keeps going on. Two of their products being similarly drafted in fantasy football is Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. They both enter this season with new coordinators and so it is worthwhile to unpack the baggage.
Garrett Wilson
ADP: WR19 | Overall 35th
Garrett Wilson just signed an extension to make him a long-term Jet. His talent is undeniable as he had found success with multiple quarterbacks of recent. I would say with confidence that Tanner Engstrand will now be his best coordinator to date.
Engstrand comes from Detroit as he was right hand man to Ben Johnson. This is a Lions team that supported Amon-Ra St Brown to being a Top-3 NFL receiver in most conversations. They also made Sam LaPorta a TE1 and Jameson Williams continues to get better and better. The sky's the limit for Garrett Wilson.
In his three NFL seasons, Garrett Wilson has achieved 1,000 yards each year. This is with Zach Wilson, Mike White, Aaron Rodgers and others throwing him the ball. He now gains his old friend, Justin Fields. Fields may not be renowned for his arm, but if he will accurately feed anyone, it will be his college teammate, Garrett Wilson.
The target share will be massive and Wilson is the clear best pass-catcher, and so even if Fields averages less than 200 yards per game, Garrett should easily achieve 1,000 yards again with more touchdown opportunity.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
ADP: WR14 | Overall 30th
Following a short stint of injury by DK Metcalf, Smith-Njigba stepped into a massive workload the second half of 2024. The Ohio State product broke out in 2024 from over 1,100 yards and 6 touchdowns. Over 700 of these yards came after Week 8.
The team has now added Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator and the renowned offensive mind of Kubiak shall do wonders. As for his recent history, Kubiak was the pass game coordinator for the 49ers Super Bowl appearing season in 2023. He then became the offensive coordinator for the Saints where he helped Alvin Kamara have a Top-10 season in 2024, thanks to his receiving ability.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has undeniable talent. It is no secret that he will be a high usage player. Cooper Kupp should not hurt his stock, but help it as another weapon will deter the defense. A big year is ahead.
Who is Better at ADP?
Both teams project to be run first, but with high usage to their WR1's. I would truly say that both of these wide receivers are valued adequately in drafts. I would also say that both of these receivers are about the same skill level among NFL pass-catchers.
If I had to pick one, it would be Garrett Wilson for the only fact that he is slightly less valued than Smith-Njigba. I think they are a dead heat. That being said, if your drafts see Smith-Njigba fall lower than Wilson, take him. If I have the decision to take either, I will go with Wilson for the fact that he has less receiving competition. It is very close.