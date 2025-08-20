The Five Craziest Places To Draft A Fantasy Football Team
Fantasy football season is here and naturally, it makes sense that people will get stuck in a bind. How do I draft my team if I am not home? For anyone who thinks it does not happen, you are wrong. It is time to list some of the nuttiest places to draft a fantasy football team.
Draft Your Fantasy Football Team At A Baseball Game
Can you imagine tapping those keystrokes out at a baseball game? A fan did just that on Tuesday during the first game of a doubleheader. In the eigth inning of a 6-4 game, Jon Sciambi (Cubs play-by-play guy) notes the fan thanks to the camerman. Marquee Sports Network dubbed him fan of the game.
A series of tweets ensued including these gems from the MLB and Toronto Blue Jays.
Thanks again to Fox News as one never knows when your "work" will have to come with you. Baseball fans take note that you will get noticed in the bleachers. Always.
A Fantasy Football Draft From A Rotating Ski Lift?
Yes, this one may be slightly personal. Back in 2015, while on vacation in Las Vegas, I took a day trip to the Palm Springs area. It is only a few hours. That was not the crazy part. Forgetting the three hour time difference from Eastern to Pacific time zone set off a chain of events that could be described as pure chaos.
While on a rotating ski lift to the top of Mount San Jacinto, I made my first several picks. The irony of the Yahoo league was that some of the autopicks worked out better than anticipated. I wound up snagging most of my queued players anyway.
Finishing the draft at the mountain top restaurant (more than 9,200 feet up) was the chef's kiss. Amusingly I won the league.
Drafting From The Safari At Great Adventure
If your family and friends want to go to Great Adventure, how is one to draft their fantsy football team and make them happy? Easy. Stall by going through the Safari first. That would buy at least a half hour to 45 minutes. It was enough to get most of the top picks in.
Strangely, animals will look oddly at someone with a phone that almost looks like a banana to the ear. Let this be a lesson. There are bounds and limits. At any time, it felt like the animals were rocking the car. Maybe, they wanted the phone or a top fantasy football pick.
One thing is certain. Sometimes it is truly better to know when to leave the phone, laptop, or mobile device in the off position. This was one of those times.
The Sort Of Classic Broadway Play Trick
This never fails. One has to go with their significant other to an event they do not want to be there. What's a person to do? Draft that fantasy football team anyway and hope one does not get caught. Thanks to technology, this has become easier over the years and endless stories of men and women who have pulled this off succesfully increase by the day.
We may have saved the simplest yet craziest for last.
Enter The Grand Canyon
I am expecting a lot of grief for this one. Also, do not expect reception at Hoover Dam by the way. Anyhow, this is the start of the busy season for writers. Vacations blend into work seamlessly. Naturally, while on a trip to the Grand Canyon West Skywalk, a fantasy football draft was starting.
It was right around this time of year and the picks were coming in fast and furious. Reception came at the perfect time and staying up around the glass-shaped rim for a couple hours worked out perfectly. All the draft picks went in and nothing was missed. Mission accomplished.
The funny part is even crazier stories are always out there.