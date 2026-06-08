Funniest Dynasty Fantasy Football Team Names For All 10 First Rounders: Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, And More
The 2026 NFL Draft is well behind us, and it brought in a ton of future fantasy football stars. With dynasty and rookie drafts in full force, fantasy owners will have to come up with their new team names.
Coming up with creative and funny new team names is one of the best parts of the offseason. These are the best dynasty team names based on all the offensive stars drafted in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. Many of the team names can be found under the Fantasy Football Team Names tool at Fantasy Pros.
QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
Between Two Fernandos
The Mendolorian
Boyz II Mendoza
Two & A Half Mendozas
A Few Good Mendozas
Of Mice & Mendoza
X-Mendoza
The Mendoza Line
Mad Mendoza
QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams
The Simpsons
Ty or Die
Ty Breaker
Ty Dye
Ty Me A River
Ty Tears Of Joy
Ty Me Up
Simpson Season 1
Bow Ty
Ty Again
Ty Week
Ty Hard
I Get Ty
I'm Tyred
RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
All I Need Is Love
Love Conquers All
Love At First Down
Where Is The Love?
Spread The Love
Love The Way You Lie
Love Is In The Air
Love Is A Battlefield
Love Shack
Love Potion
Eat, Pray, Love
Love Actually
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Love Will Tear You Apart
RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
The Price Is Right
Price And Beans
Have A Price Day
The Passion Of The Price
Price Price Baby
Miami Price
Price City
Vanilla Price
At Any Price
Price Krispies
Of Price And Men
Roll The Price
Price To Meet You
Must Be Price
The Price To Pay
Price-A-Roni
A Small Price Of Heaven
Name Your Price
Priced Out
WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Taters Gonna Tate
Enemy Of The Tate
Better Tate Than Never
10 Things I Tate About You
Dire Tates
Tate Me Now
50 First Tates
The Tateful Eight
MasturTater
Love It Or Tate It
The Tate Gatsby
Blind Tate
Tate Of Shock
Tate The Rainbow
Carnell of Truth
Popcorn Carnells
WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
Clash Of The Tysons
Remember The Tysons
Jordyn Tyson's Punch-Out!
Air Jordyn
Crying Jordyn
WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
Devil Makai
Makai Wish
Caramel Makaiato
Lemon Pledge
Lemon Law
Lemony Snicket
Lemon Squeezy
KPop Lemon Hunters
Lemonheads
WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
Immaculate Concepcion
KC/DC
MisConcepcion
KC & Jojo
KC Slater
KC Jones
WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets
Hanging With Mr. Cooper
Cooper Trooper
Cooper Smash Bros
King Cooper
Cooperstown
Cooptain America
TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
Kenyon Dig It!?
Catch Me If You Kenyon
The Grand Kenyon
Oh Say Kenyon See
Sadiq & Destroy
Hide & Sadiq
Heat Sadiqing Missile
Top Sadiqret
Dirty Little Sadiqret
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21