Funniest Dynasty Fantasy Football Team Names For All 10 First Rounders: Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, And More

The 2026 NFL Draft is well behind us, and it brought in a ton of future fantasy football stars. With dynasty and rookie drafts in full force, fantasy owners will have to come up with their new team names.

Coming up with creative and funny new team names is one of the best parts of the offseason. These are the best dynasty team names based on all the offensive stars drafted in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. Many of the team names can be found under the Fantasy Football Team Names tool at Fantasy Pros.

QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Between Two Fernandos

The Mendolorian

Boyz II Mendoza

Two & A Half Mendozas

A Few Good Mendozas

Of Mice & Mendoza

X-Mendoza

The Mendoza Line

Mad Mendoza

QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Simpsons

Ty or Die

Ty Breaker

Ty Dye

Ty Me A River

Ty Tears Of Joy

Ty Me Up

Simpson Season 1

Bow Ty

Ty Again

Ty Week

Ty Hard

I Get Ty

I'm Tyred

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

=Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All I Need Is Love

Love Conquers All

Love At First Down

Where Is The Love?

Spread The Love

Love The Way You Lie

Love Is In The Air

Love Is A Battlefield

Love Shack

Love Potion

Eat, Pray, Love

Love Actually

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Love Will Tear You Apart

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Running back Jadarian Price during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Price Is Right

Price And Beans

Have A Price Day

The Passion Of The Price

Price Price Baby

Miami Price

Price City

Vanilla Price

At Any Price

Price Krispies

Of Price And Men

Roll The Price

Price To Meet You

Must Be Price

The Price To Pay

Price-A-Roni

A Small Price Of Heaven

Name Your Price

Priced Out

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receivers Tyren Montgomery (19) and Carnell Tate (14) head back to the huddle during organized team activities | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taters Gonna Tate

Enemy Of The Tate

Better Tate Than Never

10 Things I Tate About You

Dire Tates

Tate Me Now

50 First Tates

The Tateful Eight

MasturTater

Love It Or Tate It

The Tate Gatsby

Blind Tate

Tate Of Shock

Tate The Rainbow

Carnell of Truth

Popcorn Carnells

WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson during the NFL Draft prospects clinic at Hazelwood Green Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Clash Of The Tysons

Remember The Tysons

Jordyn Tyson's Punch-Out!

Air Jordyn

Crying Jordyn

WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) runs drills during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Devil Makai

Makai Wish

Caramel Makaiato

Lemon Pledge

Lemon Law

Lemony Snicket

Lemon Squeezy

KPop Lemon Hunters

Lemonheads

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (17) during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Immaculate Concepcion

KC/DC

MisConcepcion

KC & Jojo

KC Slater

KC Jones

WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

New York Jets Draft pick, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jess Stiles-Imagn Images | Jess Stiles-Imagn Images

Hanging With Mr. Cooper

Cooper Trooper

Cooper Smash Bros

King Cooper

Cooperstown

Cooptain America

TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kenyon Dig It!?

Catch Me If You Kenyon

The Grand Kenyon

Oh Say Kenyon See

Sadiq & Destroy

Hide & Sadiq

Heat Sadiqing Missile

Top Sadiqret

Dirty Little Sadiqret



More Fantasy Sports On SI News