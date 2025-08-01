Garrett Wilson And Mike Evans Highlight Top Fantasy Football WR Busts
There are always a handful of fantasy football players who don't live up to expectations each season. This is especially damaging to your roster when these players come at a high cost. These are the wide receivers who will be busts in 2025.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
ECR: WR13 ADP: WR15
Wilson is a great player stuck on a terrible franchise. He's simply being drafted too high for a wide receiver in a terrible New York Jets’ offense with a quarterback who is a bad passer. Justin Fields's career highs are 2,562 passing yards in 2023 and 17 passing touchdowns in 2022. He is now on another team with a bad offensive line, where he'll be running for his life.
Even if Wilson manages to finish as a WR2, he will be frustrating and unpredictable all season. His value could come with a handful of boom games, but there will be no consistency. If you don't get those boom games, then this year could be a disaster for Wilson.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
ECR: WR15 ADP: WR13
Higgins is another very good player, and unlike Wilson, he may be in the most prolific passing attack in the league this season. However, injuries are too big of a concern to draft him as a fringe WR1, which is what you'll need to do to get him on your team. He's never completed a full 17-game season and has missed five games in each of the past two seasons. What's more alarming is that he seems to suffer from chronic hamstring issues. Hamstrings are unpredictable and are easily re-aggravated. We like Higgins this year, but an ADP of WR13 is far too high.
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ECR: WR17 ADP: WR18
Projecting a guy who has been the picture of consistency to be a bust is a dicey proposition. With that said, he will be 32 this year and is in an offense with a ton of mouths to feed. Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Cade Otton, and Bucky Irving are all going to be vying for targets as well. Last season, Evans barely cracked 1,000 yards with 1,004 yards and dealt with nagging injuries. We don't want to draft an aging wideout in an offense surrounded by young talent this high.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
ECR: WR23 ADP: WR24
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to throw the ball more this season, but they are still going to be one of the most run-heavy offenses in the league. Drafting the WR2 in a run-first offense as your fantasy WR2 is a tough sell. There are players like Tet McMillan and Calvin Ridley being drafted as the WR30 and WR31 that we would prefer to have over Smith. Smith should be drafted as a WR3 or flex option this season, not as a WR2.