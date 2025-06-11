Garrett Wilson Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Garrett Wilson has quietly produced three strong seasons despite shaky quarterback play in New York, consistently commanding elite target volume and maintaining a high fantasy floor. With Justin Fields now under center and minimal target competition, Wilson is positioned for another impactful campaign as the New York Jets’ unquestioned WR1.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Wilson caught 83 of his 147 targets for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. His catch rate (56.5) paralleled the poor quarterback play for New York. Wilson finished 21st in wide receiver scoring (217.00 fantasy points) in PPR formats, highlighted by his success in four games (8/102/2, 6/115, 5/95/2, and 8/162). Wilson scored fewer than 6.50 fantasy points in seven matchups (2/41, 3/27, 1/8, 4/24, 2/12, 4/30, and 3/18).
Despite the injury to Aaron Rodgers in 2023, Wilson finished with a career-high in catches (95) and targets (168), but he gained only 11.0 yards per reception (13.3 in 2022).
Wilson only had seven touchdowns over his 34 starts for his first two seasons (one over his final 15 games in 2023). In PPR formats, he ranked 26th in wide receiver scoring (216.10). The Jets gave him double-digit targets in nine games, leading to seven catches or more in eight contests. Wilson scored more than 20.00 fantasy points only once (9/111).
Last season, Wilson set career highs in catches (101), receiving yards (1,104), and touchdowns (7) with a pullback in targets (154 – 168 in 2023). His yards per catch (10.9) regressed again while having six drops.
Wilson was a first-round draft pick in the high-stakes market last season in most drafts (eighth wide receiver). He finished 9th in fantasy points (253.90) in PPR formats despite posting only three winning outcomes (13/101/1, 8/107/1, and 9/90/2). Wilson had 48.1% of his targets in six games (11, 23, 10, 10, 10, and 10). On the positive side, his floor was higher than 9.00 fantasy points in 15 of his 17 starts.
Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Outlook
Wilson has never missed a game over his three seasons with the Jets. In 2023, DJ Moore had his best season (96/1,364/8 on 136 targets) with Justin Fields behind center, despite Chicago ranking 27th in passing attempts (513) and 31st in completions (321).
As a result of the quarterback change, Wilson is the 13th-ranked wide receiver in late May in the high-stakes market. New York has questionable wide receiving talent behind him on the depth chart, and Mason Taylor will need time to develop at tight end. I expect the Jets’ top wideout to catch over 90 balls for 1,200 yards with five to seven scores.