George Kittle Injury Update And Fantasy Impact: Will He Be Ready For Week 1?

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been a fantasy stud since he exploded onto the scene back in 2017. However, there are now a lot of questions surrounding Kittle's fantasy value heading into 2026 after he ruptured his Achilles tendon back on January 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he was positive about the recovery time.

"Surgery went really, really good. [Dr. Neal ElAttrache] said best-case scenario when you tear an Achilles is that you tear it up high by your soleus, which is what I did. I had a clean tear," Kittle said. "They didn't have to drill into my heel. And where the repair was there's more blood flow. And so it takes some time off of the recovery time... It's not as bad as other ones."

We also recently got a positive update from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on The Rich Eisen Show, who said that Kittle is "shooting for" a Week 1 return and said there is a chance he could meet that target.

💻 Kyle Shanahan



After tearing his Achilles in the Wild Card round last season, will George Kittle be ready for Week 1?#NFL #FTTB @gkittle46 pic.twitter.com/6nDgHRo2FL — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 30, 2026

Fantasy Impact

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

If we get to the preseason and it does look like Kittle will be ready for Week 1, his fantasy draft stock is going to skyrocket; however, if it looks like he is destined for the PUP list, he could become a value pick.

Regardless of his timetable, fantasy owners also have to wrestle with the reality that Kittle is now a tight end coming off an injury-riddled season, in which he only managed to play 11 games due to ankle and hamstring injuries, and averaged a career-low 11.0 yards per catch, dropping off by 3.2 yards from 2024. That's without even considering that he injured his Achilles. That's a brutal injury to come back from for a tight end who will be turning 33 in early October.

Fantasy owners need to closely monitor this situation as we get closer to the season. Proceed with caution if you plan on drafting Kittle, but you also won't want to let him fall further than he should. It will be extremely interesting to see how he is valued by the time we get to draft season.

TE Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

If Kittle misses time or is limited, Tonges is expected to be the next man up. He played well last season with limited opportunities, scoring five touchdowns. He topped 50 yards in three games and showed promise that he could be a viable fill-in for Kittle when he's sidelined.

We would expect him to be a solid option to start the season if you wanted to draft Kittle, place him on IR, and roll with Tonges until Kittle is ready. Fantasy owners should not be rostering him if Kittle is ready for Week 1, though.

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