George Pickens And 4 Other Upcoming NFL Free Agents With Tremendous Fantasy Value

The NFL offseason is in full swing for 24 of the league’s 32 teams. Clubs will begin their homework for free agency, as some of fantasy football’s top players are set to hit the open market in the spring. The upcoming free agent class could alter the landscape of fantasy football, potentially affecting projections for next season.

Focusing on PPR’s fantasy leaders from last season, a handful of players at the top of their position could move onto new situations ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Here are five upcoming free agents with tremendous fantasy football value:

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

In his first season with the Dallas Cowboys, George Pickens emerged as one of the best wideouts in the NFL, posting career-high production in an explosive passing attack. Pickens hauled in 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. In fantasy, the first-time Pro Bowler finished the season ranked as WR5 among PPR leagues, averaging 17.2 points per week. The Cowboys are expected to franchise tag Pickens if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement, though the star wideout would command significant attention should he hit the open market.

George Pickens in his first year in Dallas

93 Receptions(8th)

1,429 Receiving Yards (3rd)

9 Touchdowns (8th)

15.4 YPC (7th)

Second Team All Pro



Career High in Catches, Yards and Touchdowns.



Absolutely ROBBED of a First Team ALL Pro.

EXTEND HIM NOW JERRY JONES pic.twitter.com/f4eoynQTKD — DivaD4k (@D4DDYD4K) January 10, 2026

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers aren’t yet focused on their offseason plans. The club is gearing up to take on the Seattle Seahawks following their Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last week. While his production didn’t match his 2024 campaign, Jennings hauled in 55 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns over 15 games during the regular season. He finished the fantasy season ranked as WR33 in PPR, averaging 11.6 points per game. Jennings is slated to hit free agency in the spring and could be on the move ahead of the 2026 season.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After an inconsistent stretch over the last several seasons, Kyle Pitts re-emerged as one of the top tight ends in the NFL this season. In an injury-riddled Atlanta Falcons offense, Pitts hauled in 88 of his 118 targets for 928 yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in targets, receptions and yards during the regular season. Pitts posted immensely valuable fantasy production, averaging 12.4 points per week in PPR leagues. He finished the season ranked as TE2 in fantasy football, bouncing back after three inconsistent seasons. Pitts will garner notable interest from teams around the league, should he hit the open market, though Atlanta will likely work to retain a key contributor and a member of their offensive core.

THE KYLE PITTS SEASON HAPPENED 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mUku91B8C9 — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) January 8, 2026

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Breece Hall’s time with the New York Jets appears to be coming to a close following the team’s efforts to shop the star back ahead of the NFL trade deadline during the regular season. Hall shined in one of the worst offensive situations in the league this year, notching the first 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his career. He finished the season with 1,415 yards from scrimmage over 279 touches, finding the end zone five times. Despite a strong individual campaign, Hall’s fantasy value wavered throughout the season, finishing the year ranked as RB19 among PPR leagues, though his value in free agency could be immense. The star running back will be one of the more sought-after players at his position.

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a down year in 2024, Travis Etienne emerged as the premier threat for an explosive Jacksonville Jaguars offense. Etienne finished the season as one of the top backs in the NFL, ranked as the 11th-leading rusher in the league. He racked up 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns over 260 carries, adding nearly 300 yards and six scores in the passing game. Etienne’s production translated to fantasy, where he ended the season ranked as RB10 among PPR leagues, averaging 14.9 points per week. Etienne will garner interest throughout the league in free agency, though it's likely Jacksonville will work to retain its franchise back.

