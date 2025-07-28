Fantasy Sports

Giants Rookie RB Cam Skattebo Poised To Outproduce Tyrone Tracy, Emerge As Sleeper

Cam Skattebo brings a bruising, three-down skill set to the Giants and could see over 200 touches as a rookie, making him a potential fantasy football sleeper.

Shawn Childs

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) makes a catch during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) makes a catch during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cam Skattebo enters the NFL with a rugged playing style, a proven college resume, and a chance to carve out a major role in the Giants' backfield. With a unique blend of power, versatility, and relentless effort, Skattebo is a sneaky fantasy value poised to outproduce his ADP in 2025.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Skattebo started his college career at Sacramento State. He started 16 of his 24 games, leading to 252 rushes for 1,892 yards and 13 touchdowns while gaining 7.5 yards per carry. His foundation skill set also has a high floor out of the backfield (43/495/4). 

After transferring to Arizona State, Skattebo developed into a workhorse back last season (293/1,711/21 with 45 catches for 605 yards and three touchdowns). He gained 1,069 combined yards with 10 scores and 24 catches the previous year on 188 touches. 

On game day, the football field is Skattebo’s battlefield. He looks for hits while offering finish power at the end of his run. I don’t know if he was bullied at a younger age or needs anger management classes. He aims to go 15 rounds for 60 minutes to be the best running back on the field. Skattebo has a good feel for his role and spacing in the passing game, and protecting the quarterback is like a lunch break in high school. 

His 40-yard dash (about 4.55) is trailing the elite running backs, but Skattebo makes up for this shortfall with strength. At 5’9” and 220 lbs., he brings a different profile to the NFL. His lower half is short but stout, creating quick steps to maneuver through traffic. 

Cam Skattebo 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

I don’t love the Giants’ offense this season, but I’m in Skattebo’s camp at running back for New York. His three-down profile should win over the long season, and the Giants should give him more chances at the goal line. I expect over 200 touches in his rookie season, creating a potential value in fantasy drafts. 

