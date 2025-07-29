Fantasy Sports

Giants TE Theo Johnson Offers Athleticism, But Fantasy Relevance Remains Distant

Theo Johnson has the athleticism and opportunity to see the field for the Giants, but his limited upside and low-volume role cap his fantasy football value in 2025.

Shawn Childs

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) fights of a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) fights of a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants invested a 2024 fourth-round pick in tight end Theo Johnson, banking on his combination of size and speed to develop into a reliable contributor. While Johnson showed flashes as a rookie, his limited usage and lack of explosive production make him a fringe fantasy option heading into 2025.

Theo Johnson, New York Giants

New York added Johnson with a fourth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. He brings speed (4.57 40-yard dash) to the tight end position while offering the strength to handle his blocking assignments. Unfortunately, Johnson must add nastiness to his game to earn every down snaps, and he appears to be limited with the ball in his hands.

Over four seasons at Penn State, Johnson caught 77 passes for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best output came in 2023 (34/341/7) while flashing his speed the previous season (16.4 yards per catch).

The Giants gave Johnson starting snaps over the first 12 games, leading to 29 catches for 331 yards and one touchdown on 43 targets. He scored more than 10.00 fantasy points in two matchups (3/51/1 and 5/54). His season ended with five games to go due to a foot injury.

Theo Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

New York will give plenty of playing time this season, but Johnson won’t have a high enough opportunity to be fantasy relevant. His next step should be about 45 catches for 500 yards and low scoring.

