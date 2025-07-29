Giants WR Malik Nabers Exits Practice With Apparent Shoulder Injury
On Tuesday, fantasy managers were hit with a scare as rising star Malik Nabers exited practice with an apparent shoulder injury. The play in question came during a routine run play, after which Nabers grabbed at his shoulder and stayed down briefly before walking off under his own power alongside longtime Giants trainer Ronnie Barnes.
Already nursing a lingering toe injury—one that dates back to his LSU days and sidelined him during OTAs—this latest issue adds to a growing list of concerns. Fortunately, early reports from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post suggest the injury isn't serious, but the second-year stud appears to be done for the day. Keep an eye on updates, but there’s no reason to panic just yet.
If Nabers were to miss some time, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and perhaps TE Theo Johnson would see an uptick in targets. However, we are fully expecting Nabers to be ready to roll by Week 1.
Malik Nabers Fantasy Football Outlook:
Despite missing two games due to a concussion, Malik Nabers still finished second among wide receivers with a staggering 170 targets—just five shy of Ja’Marr Chase. He saw double-digit targets in 10 of his 15 games and topped 100 receiving yards three times (highlighted by a monster 7/171/2 outing). Nabers posted at least seven receptions in 60% of his starts, showcasing a reliable floor. While his 64.1% catch rate and 11.0 yards per reception suggest there’s room for efficiency gains, his overall production was nothing short of elite.
The LSU product wrapped up 2024 as fantasy’s WR6, tallying 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns—all while missing two games. That kind of output over a full 17-game slate hints at sky-high potential for 2025.
With the Giants throwing 591 times last season—and boasting a lackluster receiving corps behind him—Nabers is poised to command a massive target share once again. He’s currently going off the board as WR5 in early ADP.
When building around a WR1, fantasy managers want explosiveness, scoring upside, and a steady presence in a dynamic offense. While Nabers delivers on opportunity and youth (just 22 years old), questions remain about his quarterback play and overall team scoring environment. His floor? Think 100 catches, 1,200 yards, and 6–8 touchdowns. But before you spend premium draft capital, monitor his health status closely—especially with a toe issue and a recent shoulder scare clouding an otherwise electric outlook.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story. More details to follow.