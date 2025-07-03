Green Bay Packers Team Preview: Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Jayden Reed Predictions
The Green Bay Packers’ franchise has experienced a remarkable playoff run over the past 32 seasons, which includes 23 postseason appearances and two Super Bowl titles. Both of their championships came when the Packers ranked in the top five in points and yards allowed, paired with a top-tier quarterback.
Under Matt LaFleur, Green Bay has won three NFC North titles over the past six seasons, including five trips to the playoffs. He has a 67-33 record over this span, but only three wins in eight tries in the postseason. LaFleur started his NFL coaching career in 2008 with the Houston Texans. He also has two seasons working as an offensive coordinator (2017 Los Angeles Rams and 2018 Tennessee Titans).
Adam Stebavich returns for his fourth season to run the Packers’ offense. He has been coaching in the NFL since 2017, while working in Green Bay’s coaching tree over the past six years. Last year, the Packers gained the fifth-most years in the league, and they scored 460 points (8th).
The defense is in the hands of Jeff Hafley for the second consecutive season. For the previous three years, he worked as the head coach for Boston College. His first job (assistant defensive backs coach) in the NFL came in 2022 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Green Bay’s defense gave up 338 points (6th) while ranking fifth in yards allowed.
Green Bay Packers Offense
The Packers' offensive script flipped last season for two reasons. The addition of Josh Jacobs enabled Green Bay to become a run-first team, while also helping their wide receivers make bigger plays.
Second, after Jordan Love missed Weeks 2 and 3, the Packers transitioned into fewer passing attempts (25.4 per game) over their final 11 matchups. Green Bay ran the ball 52.5% of the time (down from 43.2% in 2024), resulting in a significantly different team profile than expected heading into last season.
The Packers ranked in rushing yards (2,496) with 23 touchdowns and 15 runs of 20 yards or more. Ball carriers gained 4.8 yards per rush on 30.9 chances per game.
Green Bay fell to 16th in passing yards (3,939) despite ranking fourth in yards per pass attempt (8.2). Their offensive line gave up only 22 sacks. The Packers finished with 28 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions while tying for the league lead in completions of 40 yards or more (14).
Green Bay Packers Quarterbacks
Jordan Love, GB
In his first chance to see game action with Green Bay in 2021, Love brought a dull feel, leading to 411 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions on his 62 pass attempts. He gained 6.6 yards per pass attempt. In 2022, Love saw limited snaps over four games (14-for-21 with 195 yards and one touchdown).
With the keys to the Packers’ offense in 2023, Love was a tale of two different quarterbacks. Over his first nine starts, he completed only 58.7% of his 300 passes, leading to 14 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Love gained 6.7 yards per pass attempt while averaging 223 passing yards. His legs (31/182/2 – 5.9 yards per rush) played better than expected over this span.
Love had the exact number of pass attempts (300) over his next nine matchups (first week of the playoffs included). He upped his completion rate to 70.7% while delivering 21 passing touchdowns and only one interception. He had a floor of two scores in eight games. Love gained an impressive 8.1 yards per pass attempt, leading to him averaging 269 passing yards. His value in the run game (20/64/2) did regress. In his final game of the season, he passed for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions against the 49ers.
In the end, Love was the fifth-best quarterback in fantasy points (374.95) in the regular season. He scored between 20.00 and 30.00 fantasy points in 13 of his 17 starts while never delivering an impact game (more than 30.00 fantasy points). An offensive philosophy shift aided his development, which enabled Green Bay to capitalize on its extensive depth at wide receiver.
Despite missing two games over the first seven weeks last season, Love still had a top-tier quarterback feel based on his stats over five matchups (1,351/15 – 35.8 passes per contest). He threw eight interceptions over this span, with minimal value running the ball (9/29).
His fantasy season went off script over his final 11 games, leading to no outcomes with more than two touchdowns. He averaged only 26.7 passes in his 10 complete games (only 22 snaps in Week 18 due to rest for the postseason) while averaging 161.75 fantasy points per game. For the year, Love only had 27 rushes for 83 yards and one score (3.4 YPC), which was well below 2023 (50/247/4 – 4.9 YPC).
Fantasy Outlook: As bad as Love was down the stretch for fantasy teams, he still ranked 17th in fantasy points (278.85) at the quarterback position in four-point passing touchdown leagues (about 12th if he played 17 games). The Packers added a first-round wide receiver (Matthew Golden) in this year’s draft, and they look five deep at wideout if Christian Watson regains his health after blowing out his ACL in his right knee in early January.
The NFC North projects to have four talented offenses, suggesting some high-scoring games. The Packers will attempt to control the clock with their run game, but game score will dictate their passing opportunity. Only two teams (Philly – 448 and Baltimore – 477) threw the ball less than Green Bay (479 attempts) last season.
I expect more passing chances in 2025, leading to a floor of 4,200 yards and over 30 touchdowns for Love. Last year, Green Bay scored 52 touchdowns, up from 44 in 2023. He ranks 18th at quarterback in late June, making him a value at QB2.
Malik Willis, GB
In the new age of the NFL, more teams are looking for a mobile quarterback who offers a run/pass option to their game. Over two seasons at Liberty, Willis rushed for 1,922 yards on 338 carries with 27 rushing touchdowns. However, his completion rate (62.4%) needed improvement, and interceptions (12) were a concern in 2021.
He gained 8.5 yards per pass attempt, leading to 5,107 passing yards with 47 touchdowns over his final two seasons in college. Over his last three games in 2021, Willis completed only 49.0% of his 104 passes for 698 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions while facing Louisiana, Army, and Eastern Michigan. He also struggled to run the ball over his final six starts (72/223/4 – 3.1 yards per rush).
Willis can drive the ball when given a clean pocket, thanks to his plus arm strength. He also showed touch on deep passes. His challenge at the next level is reading defenses and making throws on time under duress. Willis needs plenty of work on his mechanics. NFL defense will force him to beat them via the pocket, where tipped balls and his inaccuracy will become a problem early in his career. Willis will be dangerous in the open field if given a chance to run. I expect him to struggle with passing touchdowns in the red zone.
In his rookie season, he completed 50.8% of his passes for 276 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Willis gained 123 yards on 27 carries with one score. The addition of Will Levis pushed him further down the depth chart in 2023 (105 combined yards over his 22 snaps).
The Packers acquired Willis late last August for a seventh-round draft pick. They quickly moved him to QB2, and Green Bay was forced to start him in Weeks 2 and 3 (438 combined yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions). Despite only attempting 33 passes in two matchups, he went 2-0 with a much higher completion rate (75.8) than expected while gaining 11.0 yards per pass attempt.
Fantasy Outlook: His success last year locks Willis in again as Green Bay’s backup quarterback in 2025. The progression of his game is positive, providing the Packers with a viable insurance option in case Jordan Love suffers an injury.
Sean Clifford, GB
Green Bay took a flier on Clifford to back up Jordan Love in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has four seasons of starting experience at Penn State and the speed to extend drives with his feet. Clifford has a game-manager feel but needs to improve his timing and accuracy on the move.
Clifford went 32-16 over five seasons with Penn State. His best success in record came in 2019 (10-2) and 2022 (11-2). He improved his completion rate each year, highlighted by his senior season (64.4%). The Nittany Lions used him in RPO plays, leading to 388 rushes for 1,073 yards and 15 touchdowns despite gaining only 2.8 yards per carry.
Last season, Clifford spent the year on Green Bay’s practice squad. He completed his only pass in the NFL for 37 yards in 2023.
Other Options: Taylor Elgersma
Green Bay Packers Running Backs
The Packers’ running backs saw an increase of 97 carries last season, leading to three-year highs in rushing yards (2,275) and touchdowns (21). They also had a rebound in yards per rush (4.7). On the downside, fewer overall passing attempts resulted in a significant drop in receiving opportunities (62/462/2 on 72 targets).
Josh Jacobs, GB
The Raiders worked Jacobs hard in 2022, leading to 393 touches (23.1 per game), while most fantasy drafters avoided him. He gained 2,053 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 50 catches, ranking him third in running back scoring (329.30) in PPR formats.
Jacobs gained over 100 rushing yards in six matchups (28/144/2, 21/154/1, 20/143/3, 24/109, 33/229/2, and 26/144/1), which came on two three-game stretches. The Raiders gave him a floor of five catches in five contests (5/31, 5/31, 5/39, 6/28, and 6/74), accounting for 54% of his season’s receptions (50).
After the best success of his career, Jacobs struggled to find running room (3.5 yards per carry) in 2023 while missing the final four weeks with a quad issue. The Raiders gave him 20.8 touches per game, leading to 1,101 combined yards with six touchdowns and 37 catches. He gained over 100 combined yards in three contests (17/58/1 with eight catches for 81 yards, 27/127 with two catches, and 20/110/1 with four catches for 15 yards).
Jacobs had 23 catches after five games, but Las Vegas tapered down his pass-catching opportunity over his final eight matchups (14/103/0 on 24 targets). If he played an entire season, he was on pace to rank as a top 15 running back (finished 28th in fantasy points – 182.30 in PPR formats).
In his first season in Green Bay, the Packers gave Jacobs over 300 touches (337) for the third time in his six-year career. He beat expectations by over 20% in combined yards (1,672) while setting a career-best in touchdowns (15 rushing and one receiving). Over his first seven starts, Jacobs averaged 13.89 fantasy points in PPR formats due to his struggles reaching the end zone (two scores).
Green Bay featured him in the red zone (20-yard – 59, 10-yard – 40, and 10-yard – 22). This opportunity shined brightly in his scoring (15 touchdowns) over his final 11 games. Over this span, Jacobs averaged 20.2 touches and 20.59 fantasy points (199/870/15 with 23 catches for 265 yards).
On the year, he rushed for over 100 yards in only three contests (32/151, 25/127/2, and 26/106/3) while having a 20.00-point fantasy floor in nine of his final 12 games. Jacobs scored fewer than 11.50 fantasy points in only one matchup (Week 3 – 5.80). Five other running backs outscored him (296.30 fantasy points).
Fantasy Outlook: Despite his success and high volume opportunity, Jacobs ranks 10th at running back in late June. A year after his two previous seasons with over 300 touches, he underperformed expectations (230.00 and 183.10 fantasy points). At age 27, Jacobs remains in the high-floor running back category. A reasonable starting point in his outlook would be 1,500 combined yards with a dozen scores and at least 40 catches, making him a backend top 12 running back. Let’s call him safe with upside in 2025.
Emanuel Wilson, GB
After a minimal role in his first season (14/85 with four catches for 23) with Green Bay, Wilson emerged as the Packers’ RB2 in 2024. He ran the ball well (103/502/4 – 4.9 yards per carry) despite gaining more than 20 yards on only one rush. Green Bay looked his way 14 times in the passing game, leading to 11 catches for 48 yards and one score. Three of his four touchdowns came over Green Bay’s final three games (11/52/1, 6/29/1, and 14/73/1).
His path to the NFL came via Johnson C. Smith University (159/1,040/13 with 13 catches for 86 yards) and the Fort Valley State Wildcats (2022 – 209/13,71/17 with 24 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns). Wilson is a big back (5’11” and 225 lbs.) with below league average running back speed (about 4.60 40-yard dash).
Fantasy Outlook: Based on the early high-stakes ADPs, Wilson is getting drafted as the Packers’ RB3. Marshawn Lloyd has an injury resume, so he must outplay Wilson this summer to steal Green Bay’s backup running back role.
MarShawn Lloyd, GB
Lloyd only had 325 touches over three seasons with South Carolina and USC. He had 129 chances in each of his final two years in college, with his best success coming in 2023 (1,052 combined yards with nine touchdowns and 13 catches), thanks to gaining 7.1 yards per rush and 17.8 yards per catch. Lloyd had two impact showings (14/154 with one catch for negative four yards and 17/115/2 with three catches for 72 yards). USC gave him fewer than 10 rushes in seven of his 11 games.
His college career started with a torn ACL in his left knee in 2020 at South Carolina. Lloyd has a dig-in-the-dirt running style, meaning his power step drives his upfield acceleration when seeing daylight through the line of scrimmage. He will run with patience and the power to finish runs. Lloyd ran a 4.46 40-yard dash in this NFL combine while benching 225 lbs. 25 times. I view him as a grinder back with flashes of explosive plays.
In his rookie season, injuries (hamstring and ankle) led to Lloyd being in the field for 10 plays in one game (Week 2 – 6/15 with one catch for three yards).
Fantasy Outlook: Lloyd brings more speed to the Packers’ backfield, but he is a third back with a power running style. He has a history of fumbling in college (eight over 325 touches), with a short resume in the passing game (34/452/2) while not grading well in pass protection. Green Bay will give him some chances, but Emanuel Wilson jumped Lloyd on the depth chart last season.
Other Options: Chris Brooks, Amar Johnson, Jalen White
Green Bay Packers Wide Receivers
Over the past three seasons, the Packers’ wide receivers accounted for 67, 69, and 68 percent of their receiving yards. They had a decline of 40 catches for 210 yards, eight touchdowns, and 61 targets in 2024, while having the identical percentage (60.7) of Green Bay’s completions as in 2023. Their wideouts finished with a three-year high in yards per catch (14.3).
Jayden Reed, GB
Reed projects better when given a straight-line window to create an edge. He gets off the snap quickly when having a winning feel to his route running. His game takes a hit vs. tight coverage at the line of scrimmage when needing to generate space with change-of-direction moves. Reed doesn’t have the top-end speed to beat the best cornerback over the long field.
Over four seasons with Michigan State, Reed caught 203 of his 333 targets with 2,919 yards and 27 touchdowns. His best year came in 2021 (59/1,026/10), but he had a regression in his output in 2022 (55/636/5).
Reed led the Packers in catches (64), receiving yards (793), and 10 touchdowns in his rookie campaign. He caught 68.0% of his 94 targets (5.9 per game) while getting some chances in the run game (11/119/2). From Week 14 to Week 18, Reed had his best production (24/318/4 on 34 chances – 30 targets and four rushes) while sitting out one game with toe and chest issues. He finished 25th in wide receiver fantasy scoring (217.40) in PPR formats, with over 20.00 fantasy points in two games (8/65/1 and 6/89/2).
Last season, Reed was a stud in Week 1 (4/169/2) despite only having seven chances (six targets and one rush). He performed well twice (7/141/1 and 5/113) over his eight subsequent games, with three other playable outcomes (4/69, 4/97, and 6/28/1). Unfortunately, his play and opportunity deteriorated after the Packers' bye week (23/336/3) over nine games (8.29 FPPG), making Reed a losing fantasy starter.
Fantasy Outlook: In essence, he scored 48.5% (96.20) of his 198.50 fantasy points (PPR) in four games. Reed finished 29th at wide receiver with a boom or bust profile. His weakness in his profile is highlighted by his ranking (54th) in targets (75), but he had added value running the ball (20/163/1).
As the 45th wide receiver drafted in late June, Reed already has built in value in his ADP based on his success over the previous two seasons. His regression in 2024 was more of a team issue than a decline in his skill set. Reed did have eight drops, but made more significant plays (15.6 YPC). Possible 70 catches for 1,000 combined yards and eight to 10 touchdowns, which fits an WR2 profile in PPR formats.
Matthew Golden, GB
The Houston Cougars gave Golden 17 starts over his first 19 games in 2022 and 2023, resulting in two quiet receiving seasons (38/584/7 and 38/404/6). He made more significant plays (15.4 YPC) in his freshman year than in the following season (10.4 YPC). A foot injury in his sophomore campaign led to three missed games.
After transferring to Texas, Golden made 16 starts with career highs in catches (58), receiving yards (987), and touchdowns (9). He gained an impressive 17.0 yards per catch. In his college career, Golden returned 28 kickoffs for 722 yards and two scores (25.8 yards per return).
The foundation of Golden’s route running has flaws at each level. He must work on his salesmen skills while showing more fight and desire at the top of his release. His lack of timing can lead to poor hand positioning when the ball arrives more quickly than expected. He ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, showcasing his deep speed.
Last year, Texas got Golden the ball many times well beyond the line of scrimmage, but Quinn Ewers rarely hit him in stride, forcing him to make challenging catches coming back to the ball. With the ball in his hands, Golden lacks the vision to be a top run-after-the-catch player despite showing success returning kicks.
Fantasy Outlook: The Packers will start his development as an outside home run threat, but he does have the tools to play all over the field. I don’t see enough in his resume to warrant a first-round selection, but a team's need is a team's need. At the very least, Golden will get better with experience.
I know Green Bay fans are excited about finally drafting a wide receiver in the first round, but they overpaid for his early skill set. Golden ranks 49th at wideout in late June, requiring him to score about 150.00 fantasy points in a PPR format to reach par for his price point. I see many peaks and valleys for him, making Golden a challenging player to time in the fantasy market.
Romeo Doubs, GB
Over four seasons at Nevada, Doubs caught 225 passes for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns on 357 targets. His highlight season (80/1,109/11) came in 2021. He brought strong hands to the NFL, but Doubs had questions about his release and route running. His early success should come in stretching the field.
Doubs gained steam in the fantasy market late in the summer in his rookie season. Over his first four games, he caught 19 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets. His value faded over his final nine matchups (23/241/1) due to a weaker catch rate (53.5) and four missed games with an ankle injury. The Packers used him close to the line of scrimmage based on his yards per catch (10.1).
In 2023, Doubs upped his game, leading to 59 catches for 674 yards and eight touchdowns on 96 targets. Unfortunately, he was a challenging fantasy manage due to his rollercoaster outcomes. The Packers gave him six targets or fewer in 14 of his 19 starts (including the playoffs).
Doubs scored seven of his nine touchdowns over the first 10 games of the regular season. He only had one impact showing (6/151/1 in the Wild Card game) while scoring fewer than 8.00 fantasy points in eight matchups. His best opportunity (25 combined targets) came in Week 3 (5/73/1) and Week 4 (9/95).
Green Bay gave Doubs a minimal role over his first four games (12/169 on 20 targets) last season, followed by a missed week (team suspension) due to bitching about not getting enough targets. A pair of concussions over the final seven weeks led to three more games on the sidelines.
In the end, Doubs was only playable in four games (3/49/2, 8/94, 3/40/2, and 7/58) with a two-point conversion).
Fantasy Outlook: Based on his per-game stats over his first 43 games in the NFL, Doubs averaged about four catches for 39.5 yards and 0.35 touchdowns per game (10.05 FPPG). He’s a sneaky player at times, while also being challenging to time. If Doubs was unhappy last year, the same situation could arise in 2025.
As an early backend WR6 in PPR formats, he should outperform his ADP. I view him as a 60/600/5 player, with more upside if given a WR2 role in the Packers’ offense.
Dontayvion Wicks, GB
In 2021, Wicks had a breakthrough season at Virginia (57 catches for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns on 95 targets). He gained an impressive 21.1 yards per catch. Wicks lost momentum in 2022, highlighted by the weakness in catch rate (41.1) and lower production (30/430/2 on 73 targets) over eight games. He missed two games with a hip flexor issue that flared up again at the NFL combine. Earlier in his college career, Wicks missed the 2020 season with a foot injury.
Despite weakness in his 40-yard dash (4.62) at the 2023 NFL combine, Wicks profiles as a big-play wideout. His route running needed work, but he does have the tools to win out of breaks and stymie coverage at the third level of the defense. Any future in the NFL comes from improvement in his hands, especially under fire. Wicks also gains an edge with his open-field running.
In his rookie season, he caught 39 of his 58 targets (67.2%) for 581 yards and four touchdowns over 15 games. An injury to Christian Watson opened up an opportunity for him. Wicks posted two helpful fantasy weeks (6/97 and 6/61/2) over the final four games. He missed two weeks with ankle and chest injuries.
Wicks had the same output in catches (39) last year while playing in two more games and receiving 18 more targets (4.5 per week). He finished with eight drops and a sharp decline in his yards per catch (10.6 – 14.9 in 2023). Over his first 10 contests, Wicks had no catches three times with eight combined targets while offering playable stats in three outings (3/26/1, 5/78/2, and 3/48/1). He averaged only 7.15 fantasy points over his last eight games (25/262/1 on 38 targets).
Fantasy Outlook: The Packers will give a chance to win their WR3 role again this year, but Matthew Golden added to the wide receiver mix puts a squeeze on his outlook. A ceiling of 50/700/5 while also job loss risk.
Christian Watson, GB
In 2022, Watson entered the season with a knee injury, followed by a hamstring injury, a concussion, and a hip injury. Watson missed three games over the first seven weeks while producing empty stats over his first six matchups (10/88 on 14 targets with three rushes for 19 yards and one score). His stock rose over four games from Week 10 to Week 14 (4/107/3, 4/48/2, 4/110/1, and 3/48/1). Over the final eight games, Watson caught 31 of his 52 targets for 523 yards and seven touchdowns while gaining 16.9 yards per catch.
Injuries cost Watson an exciting opportunity in 2023. He missed the first three games with a hamstring issue. From Week 4 to Week 13, over nine games, Watson caught 28 of his 53 targets for 422 yards and five touchdowns. His best value came in two contests (5/94/1 and 7/86/2). He also sat out the final five weeks with another hamstring injury. In his eight games with starting snaps, Watson averaged only 6.1 targets.
Last year, Watson played in the most games (15) of his career, but his season ended in Week 18 with a torn ACL in his right knee that required surgery in early January. He also sat out Week 5 with a lingering ankle issue. His only playable fantasy stats came in three games (3/68/1, 4/150, and 4/114). Green Bay featured him as a big-play threat (21.4 yards per catch). On the downside, Watson scored only twice with continued weakness in his catch rate (54.7).
Fantasy Outlook: The summer reports on Watson’s recovery have been positive, but he still needs a minimum of nine months out of action to crawl back into Green Bay’s starting lineup. At best, I see him getting snaps in November, with possible starting targets over the last five to six weeks of the year.
Other Options: Savion Williams, Mecole Hardman, Bo Melton, Malik Heath
Green Bay Packers Tight Ends
The Packers’ tight ends last season finished with a three-year low in catches (62) and targets (86), but they made bigger plays (12.8 YPC) with more value in scoring (7 TDs). Green Bay gave them a similar opportunity percentage of completions (20.1 – 20.6 in 2023 and 20.9 in 2022).
Tucker Kraft, GB
In the third round in 2023, the Packers invested in a second tight end (Kraft). Green Bay hinted at their offensive plan by adding him to the roster. They want to run the ball and control the short areas of the field with a quick passing game by featuring two tight ends when possible.
Kraft has experience catching the ball at South Dakota State, but also missed time in 2022 due to an ankle injury. His game brings three-down ability while offering sneaky speed. Kraft is a well-rounded blocker and pass catcher who will improve with experience in the NFL.
Over his final two seasons at South Dakota State, Kraft caught 92 passes for 1,228 yards and nine touchdowns, highlighted by his 2021 stats (65/780/6) and two elite games (10/124/1 and 9/123).
The Packers had Kraft on the field for 59.3% of their snaps in 2023 as their TE1. He finished with similar stats (31/355/2 on 40 targets) as Luke Musgrave (34/352/1), but more of his production came from Week 12 to Week 18 (26/312/2). Kraft scored double-digit fantasy points over four consecutive matchups (4/64, 4/57/1, 4/60, and 6/48).
Green Bay gave Kraft over 80% of their snaps over the first three games last season, but he delivered minimal stats (2/37, 2/16, and 2/24). With Luke Musgrave getting hurt in Week 4, Kraft was fantasy relevant in four (6/53/1, 4/88/2, 3/33/1, and 3/78/1) of his next five contests.
Fantasy Outlook: His top 10 rating in fantasy points (164.30) will stand out on the stat sheet based on his 2025 tight end ranking (12th), and he should be the Packers' lead tight end option this year. The quandary is whether Luke Musgrave can stay healthy and regain his lost opportunity. Green Bay did select him ahead of Kraft. His natural progression should be 60 catches for 750 yards with five to seven scores if the Packers up their passing attempts.
Luke Musgrave, GB
Musgrave's college resume is short over four seasons due to the COVID-19 season, and 11 missed games in 2022 due to a knee injury. His foundation in pass routes is exceptionally high, creating wins at all three levels of the defense. Musgrave should handle himself well in blocking, even with more strength needed.
Over four seasons at Oregon State, Musgrave only suited up for 20 games, leading to 47 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns. His best output came in 2021 (22/304/1) while teasing over his only two starts (6/89/1 and 5/80) in 2022.
He missed six games in his rookie year with the Packers due to a lacerated kidney. When on the field, Musgrave caught 34 of his 46 targets for 352 yards and a touchdown. His best production came in Week 3 (6/49), Week 9 (3/51/1), and Week 19 (3/52/1). He gained more than 20 yards on six catches.
Four games into last season, Musgrave only had five catches for 22 yards on seven targets, while playing second fiddle to Tucker Kraft in snaps (108 to 227). An ankle injury knocked him out of 10 games, followed by only two more catches for 23 yards on three targets over minimal snaps (52) over the final four matchups.
Fantasy Outlook: In essence, in 2024, my outlook for Musgrave came true in Tucker Kraft’s stats. His long list of injuries puts him in the free agent pool until he proves his fantasy worth on the field. Musgrave should be a better player, but he can’t catch the ball while holding a clipboard.
Other Options: Ben Sims, John Fitzpatrick, Messiah Swinson
Green Bay Packers Kicker
Brandon McManus, GB
After failing to make the Commanders’ roster last season, McManus had to wait until Week 7 to get his first kicking job for the Packers. Over his 12 games, he made 21 of his 23 field goals (91.3%), with all three chances from 50 yards or more going through the uprights. McManus also converted all 31 extra points.
In his career, he made 82.2% of his 332 field goals, with most of his success from long range coming over the past five years (31-for-50).
Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season, McManus is the 20th-ranked kicker. Green Bay scored 52 touchdowns last year while creating 38 field goal tries. With more kicks from 50 yards or more, he has a chance to finish as a top 12 kicker in 2025.
Green Bay Packers Defense
Green Bay’s defense finished seventh in rushing yards allowed (1,689), with ball carriers gaining 4.0 yards per rush. They allowed 13 touchdowns and nine runs of 20 yards or more. Offenses averaged 25.1 runs per game.
The Packers ranked 15th in passing yards (3,959) with 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Their defense had 45 sacks while allowing one completion of 40 yards or more.