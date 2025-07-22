Green Bay Packers Training Camp Storylines: Getting Zach Tom & Elgton Jenkins Signed, Rookie Updates, Jacobs & Love
The Packers veterans report to training camp today as the team gets fully underway to a 2025 season filled with expectations. Green Bay has one of the better offensive lines in all of football. While Zach Tom got paid yesterday on a four-year extension, Elgton Jenkins holds out for the time being to earn his own money. In other news, Jordan Love aims to have a career season with added and organized talent around him. Josh Jacobs also comes off a monster 2024 season and the sky is the limit for the potential top-three fantasy back.
Zach Tom & Elgton Jenkins
The Packers offensive line is a mix of veteran elites and young prospects. A consensus amongst the NFL's most respected players would likely find that Zach Tom is a top tier tackle. In his last two seasons, Tom has played all 17 games and played 97% + snaps in both seasons. In 2025, he allowed just 3 sacks in those 17 games.
Behind the fame of Josh Jacobs and Jordan Love are those big blockers. Without their efforts, Jacobs and Love do not thrive at the level that they are capable of. That being said, it was vital to get Zach Tom resigned. Yesterday he gained security in the way of a four-year, $88 million contract, the third-highest amongst right tackles in the NFL.
As for Elgton Jenkins, he holds out for a contract of his own while he begins camp on the NFI list. A lot of politics are to be played in this deal mainly due to the fact that he projects to play center in 2025. Center's historically make less than guards and tackles. While he may be okay with playing center, he believes that he demands tackle/guard money. It is hard to argue with him, but politics are politics. The Packers are hopeful to come to an agreement.
If Jenkins is absent from the Week 1 roster, it should come with some concern surrounding Jordan Love. He would be playing with a backup center and a less compact offensive line. As camp goes on, we will learn more and gain clarity into how the situation affects everyone.
Rookies: Golden, Belton, Williams
For years the Packers have gained criticism for not drafting a first-round wide receiver. This year, they ended that storyline by drafting Matthew Golden at 23rd overall. The dynamic rookie wide receiver from Texas came with notable praise from the fanbase and of course, he indulged in the hype.
Matthew Golden comes with blistering 4.29 speed at the combine. His lightning speed will become a real valuable asset to a dynamic, creative LaFleur offense. Golden played mainly outside, but also can play in the slot. LaFleur is very giddy about Golden and it is very likely that the rookie will become the WR1 sooner rather than later, ahead of Jayden Reed. He should project to be used in many ways, not to be compared to Davante Adams, but used as creatively as Adams was, if not even more.
Anthony Belton is listed currently as the backup left tackle to Rasheed Walker. As a second-round pick, it is quite likely he may overtake that starting role. He was drafted to add security to this offensive line. Any success we may hear throughout training camp can only benefit Jacobs and Love off his blindside. Belton was signed to his rookie deal just days ago.
Savion Williams was drafted as a multi-purpose player in the third round. Williams' role will be clarified throughout camp, but the expectation is to use his speed on special teams. It is hopeful he can take that wear off of Jayden Reed and thus assist Reed in his progression at wideout. Williams should be expected to be a gadget player on offense, leveraging his pure speed. The Packers have many mouths to feed.
Jordan Love & Josh Jacobs
This duo is the leading vanguard behind this 2025 Packer offense. Jordan Love is now in year three as the starting playcaller for the team. His receiving core has been dicey without a true number one but 2025 should change that narrative. He will command Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed as the leading ball catchers. Depth behind them will be Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson (we hope he can be healthier), Dontayvion Wicks , and Savion Williams. Not to mention, they have a quality duo of tight end in Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. If we know one thing, it is that LaFleur is going to have a field day with his arsenal of weapons.
Sitting behind Love is all-world running back, Josh Jacobs. The Alabama product came to Green Bay in 2024 as a free agent to much debate by the fans, wishing that they kept Aaron Jones. Josh quickly shut up any questioning as he ran for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 36 balls with another 342 yards of receiving. As we discussed, should the offensive line improve further, this will only mean an even better 2025 for Jacobs. He stayed healthy throughout all 17 games in 2024, and we cross our fingers that he maintains that availability for a second straight year. You can confidently say that a top-three season at running back may very well be in store.