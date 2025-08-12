Houston Texans WR2: Christian Kirk vs. Jayden Higgins
If you can only have one Houston wide receiver, Nico Collins is the obvious choice. But he's likely to go by the end of round 2, as he's got an ADP of 14. If you're not willing to pay that steep of a price, there are other options available to catch passes from C.J. Stroud.
The biggest question in Houston right now is whether Christian Kirk or Jayden Higgins is going to become Stroud's second option. Both have their strengths and weaknesses, with Higgins carrying a slightly higher cost on draft day.
But is that price worth paying, or is Kirk the better choice? Here's a look at what each brings to the table.
The Case for Christian Kirk
The Texans obviously didn't feel confident in what they had at wide receiver. If they did, they wouldn't have spent a seventh-round choice to pry Kirk from Jacksonville after the draft was over. That says multiple things, namely that Houston sees value in Kirk and didn't like what was available in free agency.
Historically, Kirk has graded out as a WR3 in terms of production. But he's going near the last round of most drafts, which means he's a WR5/WR6 in terms of cost. That's excellent value for a proven player who should get a fair amount of targets.
Plus, it's looking like Kirk's lack of production had more to do with Jacksonville's issues as a whole than anything he did wrong. He found himself in a tough spot in 2024, and he still was one of the best at separating himself from corners. Against the weaker option in man defenses, he should be a solid option for Stroud.
The Case for Jayden Higgins
The Texans thought enough of Higgins to spend a second-round choice on him in the draft. That's both good and bad given the situation that unfolded. They like Higgins enough to think he can contribute long-term, but they aren't sold on him yet. If they were, they wouldn't have bothered with Kirk.
Houston did list Higgins as a starter on its first depth chart, but he only managed a couple of catches in his first preseason game. The Texans will give him plenty of chances to prove himself, and he's the receiver with more upside.
That matters, especially with the difference in their ADPs being as slim as it is. Both have a reasonable shot to be the WR2, and the more valuable choice will depend on how quickly Higgins adjusts.
Verdict
Either one is a viable option, but Kirk represents more upside in the short term. Unless you're in a really deep league, you'll likely be able to pick up Higgins before he starts to separate himself in Houston.
It's likely to take time for Higgins to build up trust with Stroud, while Kirk is a more proven player. With Kirk also a relatively young receiver and holding a history of burning corners, the potential for deep shots is greater with him. That makes him the better choice of two wideouts with upside on draft day.