Indianapolis Colts Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
Over the first two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Shane Steichen posted a 17-17 record while finishing second both times in the AL South. The Colts have missed the postseason over the past four years. Before leading Indy, Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the Chargers and Eagles from 2020 to 2023. He’s been coaching in the NFL since 2011.
Jim Bob Cooter gets his third swing to lead Indianapolis’ offense. He held the same position for the Lions (2016 to 2018). His pro coaching career started in 2009 as the offensive assistant for the Colts. Last season, Indy slipped to 17th in points scored (377) and 13th in offensive yards.
The Colts signed Lou Anarumo to run their defense this season. He held the same position from 2019 to 2024, leading to low rankings in yards allowed (29th, 25th, 18th, 16th, 31st, and 25th). His best showing came in points allowed in 2022 (322). Anarumo started his NFL coaching career in 2012 with the Dolphins (defensive backs coach).
Indianapolis Colts Offense
Indy had the eighth highest total in rushing yards (2,331) last season, with 20 touchdowns and 18 runs of 20 yards or more. They gained 4.7 yards per carry.
Their weakness at quarterback led to a league-low completion rate (56.3%), resulting in a 27th-ranked passing offense (3,599 yards). They finished with 20 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while allowing 32 sacks over 513 pass attempts.
Indianapolis Colts Quarterbacks
Anthony Richardson, IND
Richardson profiles as a big, strong running quarterback with exceptional speed (4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL combine) for his size (6’4” and 245 lbs.). However, his accuracy (54.7% completion rate) was an issue in his limited experience in college. Richardson must improve his throwing mechanics and prove he can read NFL defenses. He does have a feel for oncoming pass rushers while standing tall in the heat of the battle when looking for a breaking-free receiver.
After limited playing time in 2021 (930 combined yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions), Richardson made 12 starts for the Florida Gators the following year. He ran the ball exceptionally well (103/654/9), while finishing with weakness in his completion rate (53.8%) and low pass attempts per game (27.3). His passing stats (2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions) didn’t showcase a star passer.
Richardson has an electric flow when running the ball that puts him closer to Lamar Jackson than Jalen Hurts. When in the open field, he has the feel to set up defenders and the acceleration to pick up big chunks of yards. Richardson throws with touch and accuracy downfield when his breaking receiver has a wide window of daylight. His challenge comes when throwing timing routes over the short areas of the field.
In his first season, Richardson only played two full games (519 combined yards and five touchdowns). His missed time was due to a concussion and an AC joint issue with his right shoulder.
The Colts lost faith in Richardson last season, and injuries also cost him some starts. His completion rate (47.7) is a massive liability for an NFL team trying to make the postseason. He gained 20 yards or more on 28 of his 126 completions (22.2%), with six of those plays reaching the 40-yard mark.
After three games, Richardson had three passing touchdowns and six interceptions with some value in the run game (18/117/1). He averaged 194 passing yards over this snap. His play regressed even more over his next seven starts (1,160 passing yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions) while being a more active runner (65/358/5).
Richardson battled hip, oblique, and back issues in 2024. A shoulder issue has limited him in early June.
Fantasy Outlook: When at his best last season, he had two winning days in fantasy points (29.20 and 31.80), showing his value to Indy. The Colts signed Daniel Jones to compete for playing time, but wins (22-44-1) have been a problem in his career.
Richardson comes off the board as a backend QB2 this draft season. There is value in his game in the fantasy market, but his injury risk and struggles passing the ball make him challenging to trust from week to week.
Daniel Jones, IND
Over his first three seasons with the Giants, Jones posted a 12-25 record with 45 passing touchdowns and 49 turnovers (29 interceptions and 36 fumbles – 20 lost). He added value to their run game (172/1,000/5 – 5.8 yards per rush), but Jones gained only 6.6 yards per pass attempt in his career. Five of his six 300-yard passing games came in his rookie season.
In 2021, he missed the final six matchups with a neck injury that didn’t require surgery. His only game of value came in Week 2 (429/2) while failing to deliver over two scores in any contest.
Jones set a career best with his completion rate (67.2%) in 2022, marking three consecutive years of improvement. The change in coaching staff allowed him to be much more active in the run game (120/708/7), but he averaged only 29.5 passes over his 16 starts.
Over his last 41 games, Jones threw only 36 passing touchdowns. His best growth area in 2022 came with fewer turnovers (five interceptions and three lost fumbles). He passed for more than 300 yards three times (341/1, 334/1, and 301/2) while finishing with 200 or fewer passing yards in 12 of his 18 matchups (including the postseason).
In 2023, Jones played in four and two-thirds games. His completion rate (67.5%) had repeated success, but he gained only 5.7 yards per attempt while taking 30 sacks (15.8% of the time – 7.9% higher than his first 54 games). Jones posted one impact game (380 combined yards with three touchdowns). He didn’t have another score in his other five matchups. A knee issue propped up in early October, followed by a right knee injury (torn ACL) that ended his season in November.
The Giants gave Jones 10 starts last year, but he went 2-8 with only 10 touchdowns. His completion rate (63.3) was a four-year low, with further weakness in yards per pass attempt (6.1). He scored over 20.00 fantasy points in four games (20.10, 21.80, 24.65, and 27.10). Jones was still active running the ball (67/265/2) despite a decline in his yards per carry (4.5).
Fantasy Outlook: Jones appears to have a higher passing floor than Anthony Richardson, but his path down the field has a dink-and-dunk approach. The Colts have a stud lead running back, are four-deep at wide receiver, and added a talented tight end in this year’s draft class. In essence, Indy needs stability at quarterback to take advantage of improving passing weapons. Based on this, Jones could be a dark horse fantasy quarterback at some point in the year.
Other Options: Riel Leonard, Jason Bean
Indianapolis Colts Running Backs
The Colts set three-year highs in rushing yards (1,806), touchdowns (15), and yards per rush (4.5) last season. They experienced a further decline in their receiving opportunity (45/296/2 on 65 targets), which accounted for more than half of their 2022 running catch stats (99/600/1).
Jonathan Taylor, IND
In 2022, Taylor kicked in the door in Week 1 (175 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches on 35 touches). He picked up a toe issue in late September, followed by an ankle injury that required surgery. Taylor missed six games while posting an empty showing (one catch for 13 yards) in Week 15. His only other game of value came in Week 10 (22/147/1 with two catches for 16 yards). In his 10 full starts, Indy gave him 21.9 touches per game.
A slow recovery from ankle surgery led to Taylor missing the first four games of 2023. The Colts eased him into action over the following two weeks, leading to 99 combined yards with six catches on 20 touches. His fantasy stock rose over his next five starts (86/377/4 with 10 catches for 75 yards and one score – 16.04 FPPG in PPR formats), but a broken left thumb cost him another three games. Over his final three contests, Taylor rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries, with minimal chances in the passing game (3/16).
Taylor regained his running back momentum last season, despite missing three games due to an ankle issue. He opened up high floor over his first four starts (72/349/4 with six catches for 77 yards). After returning from his injury, the Colts gave him just over 20 touches per game, averaging only 11.60 fantasy points in PPR formats. Taylor gained over 100 rushing yards in each of his final four games (22/107, 29/218/3, 32/125/2, and 34/177/1), with barely any receiving chances (4/18 on eight targets).
Fantasy Outlook: The Colts will give Taylor all he can handle running the ball this year, after averaging 22.9 touches in 2024. To reach a higher ceiling, Indy must throw the ball more. His scoring chances on the ground take a hit with Anthony Richardson behind center. If Daniel Jones starts, I expect his ceiling to be higher. Possible 1,800 combined yards with double-digit scores and about 25 catches, which adds up to an RB8 in this draft season, just ahead of his early ranking (9th).
Khaili Herbert, IND
The Bears started him in Week 3 of 2022 against the Texans, with Montgomery out. Herbert responded with an impact game (20/157/2 with two catches for 12 yards). His touches fluctuated over his final nine matchups (77/414/1 with four catches for 20 yards) while missing four weeks with a hip injury. Chicago had him on the field for 29.1% of their plays. Herbert scored 6.00 fantasy points or fewer over his last five games.
In 2023, Chicago gave him starting snaps from Week 2 to Week 5, but Herbert only had one productive showing (122 combined yards with a touchdown and four catches). He missed five games midseason with a high ankle sprain. After returning to game action, the Bears gave him only 36 touches over four games (31/75 – 2.4 yards per carry and five catches for 24 yards).
In Week 16 and Week 17, Herbert took advantage of his starting opportunity to deliver two winning days (19.10 and 20.90 fantasy points). He set career highs in rushing attempts (132), catches (20), and receiving yards (134) but finished behind Roschon Johnson (395) in snaps (357).
The Bears gave Herbert only 10 touches over their first three games, leading to eight rushes for 16 yards and one touchdown with two catches for four yards. After no touches for three contests and two sits, Chicago traded him to Cincinnati. His season ended with a minimal role over eight games (28/114 with eight catches for nine yards).
Fantasy Outlook: Herbert will compete for backup touches for the Colts while coming into 2025 with a lower fantasy profile. Over his first three seasons in the NFL, he averaged 9.7 touches per game, making him Indy’s top handcuff on paper.
DJ Giddens, IND
Indianapolis added Giddens in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Over his final two seasons at Kansas State, he gained over 1,000 in each year (223/1,226/10 and 205/1,343/7) while gaining 6.0 yards per carry. Giddens also had 50 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns.
At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. Giddens relies more on his speed and vision than power in the heat of his runs. His running style requires patience, but he takes multiple strides to reach his top gear.
Fantasy Outlook: In the early drafts in the high-stakes market, Giddens draws the handcuff ranking for the Colts. The key to RB2 snaps is picking up the blitz on passing downs, which could be an issue early in his career.
Other Options: Tyler Goodson, Salvon Ahmed, Ulysses Bentley
Indianapolis Colts Wide Receivers
The wide receiver opportunity for the Colts improved in back-to-back seasons, highlighted by their percentage of team completions (70.6%) and receiving yards (79%). Their wideout had only a slight uptick in targets (350) while setting three-year highs in receiving yards (2,837), touchdowns (14), and yards per catch (13.9).
Michael Pittman, IND
In 2022, Pittman finished with a new top in catches (99) and targets (141), but he only gained 9.3 yards per catch. His best two showings (9/121/1 and 13/134) came over the first six weeks. Pittman had a minimum of seven catches in seven starts. He finished 20th in wide receiver scoring (217.50) in PPR formats, compared to 18th in 2021 (238.60 fantasy points).
When the gate opened for the 2023 season, Pittman proved to be an overlooked draft asset. He shined in Week 1 (8/97/1), followed by two more steady outcomes (8/56 and 9/77). For the third consecutive year, Pittman set career highs in catches (109) and targets (156) while also finishing with a new top in receiving yards (1,152). He had eight catches or more in 10 of his 17 starts, highlighted by a six-game stretch (8/40/1, 8/64, 8/84, 10/107, 11/105/1, and 8/95). Three of his four scores came at home. Pittman missed Week 16 with a concussion.
Other than Week 4 (6/113) and Week 17 (9/109/1), fantasy teams took a beating by investing in Pittman last season. He only had 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns on 79 targets over his first two games while playing with a back issue for months. The Colts gave him an uptick in targets in three (9, 10, and 10) of his final four starts, leading to 23 catches for 258 yards and one touchdown.
Fantasy Outlook: In the offseason, Pittman didn’t need surgery but picked up a minor knee issue in June. When at his best from 2021 to 2023, he averaged six catches for 64 yards and 0.28 touchdowns or 14.08 FPPG. Despite his high-end WR2 profile in PPR leagues, Pittman ranked 48th at wide receiver in early June. I view him as a value this draft season with a floor of a WR3.
Josh Downs, IND
The Colts gave Downs WR3 snaps in his rookie season, leading to 68 catches for 771 yards and two touchdowns on 98 targets. He flashed in five games (8/57, 6/97, 5/21/1, 5/125/1, and 7/72) over a six-game stretch from Week 3 to Week 8, but Indy didn’t feature him as much over the final nine matchups (28/289/0 on 42 targets – 6.42 FPPG in PPR formats), making him a losing fantasy investment over this span. A knee issue that developed in Week 9 contributed to his regression.
Downs opened up last year with two missed games due to an ankle injury. He produced starting fantasy stats from Week 4 to Week 11 in seven games (8/82/1, 8/69, 7/65/1, 4/122/1, 6/60, 7/72, and 5/84/1). Unfortunately, after a missed game (shoulder), the Colts barely looked his way over the following three matchups (3/32, 3/61/1, and 3/22) while rebounding in Week 18 (10/94 on 13 targets).
Fantasy Outlook: Even with three missed starts, Downs set new tops in catches (72), receiving yards (803), touchdowns (5), and targets (107), ranking him 35th in wide receiver scoring (183.60 fantasy points). He comes over the board 47th in the early draft season, below his role over the past two years. His possession skill set bodes well for him outproducing his price point this draft season.
Alec Pierce, IND
In his rookie year, Pierce caught 41 of his 78 targets for 593 yards and two touchdowns. After a zero in Week 1 and a missed game, his stock rose over the following four matchups (3/61, 4/80, 8/81, and 3/49/1). He finished the season with WR3 snaps for the Colts while offering only one other game of value (4/86/1) over his final 11 contests (23/322/1).
Indianapolis had Pierce on the field for 94.9% of their snaps in 2023 (most on the team at wide receiver). Unfortunately, his playing time didn’t translate into winning stats (32/514/2 on 65 targets). He had three catches or fewer in 16 of his 17 starts, with only one playable outcome (Week 13 – 3/100/1).
The addition of Adonai Mitchell last season to the Colts’ offense suggested fewer targets for Pierce in 2024. Indianapolis featured him as a deep threat, leading to 22.3 yards per catch while gaining 20 yards or more on 13 catches, with seven reaching a 40-yard mark. He set career highs in receiving yards (824) and touchdowns (7). Pierces averaged 4.4 fantasy points per catch in PPR formats.
Fantasy Outlook: His big-play style will take a hit if Daniel Jones starts, and an upgrade at tight end will steal some targets away from the wide receiver position. Pierce will be challenging to time, but his best days (3/125/1, 3/134/1, 4/81/1, and 6/122/1) can help cover injuries and bye weeks. This draft season, he’ll be a late flier with an unknown ceiling.
Adonai Mitchell, IND
The Colts invested a second-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to secure the speedy Mitchell (4.34 40-yard dash). He gets off the line with the quickness to beat press coverage, but his route running can’t match the best players in the game at this point in his career. Mitchell has a knack for making highlight catches away from his body while also bobbling some vs. tight coverage. The middle of the field should be his friend, and he gives Indianapolis an upgrade in the deep pass game. His size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) gives him scoring upside in the red zone.
Over his first 21 games at Georgia, Mitchell caught 38 of his 71 targets for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. A transfer to Texas led to a higher opportunity in 2023 (55/845/11 on 92 targets). His best value came in three matchups (10/141/1, 8/149/1, and 6/109/1).
The Colts only had him on the field for 35.2% of their snaps in his rookie season. Mitchell caught 23 of his 55 targets for 312 yards and no scores.
Fantasy Outlook: Mitchell will be a future upgrade to the Colts’ deep passing game, but he’ll rank below Alec Pierce again this year. His first step to more chances is an improved catch rate (41.8%).
Other Options: Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, D.J. Montgomery
Indianapolis Colts Tight Ends
The Colts’ tight ends ranked last in the NFL in catches (39) and receiving yards (467), with the second-lowest targets (76) and only two touchdowns. They gained only 13% of Indianapolis’s receiving yards.
Tyler Warren, IND
The Nittany Lions gave Warren a limited opportunity over his first four seasons, resulting in 49 catches for 606 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2024, he became the focal point of their offense, highlighted by a league-high 104 catches with 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores. Penn State also gave him opportunities in the run game (26 carries for 218 yards and four touchdowns) to increase his overall team value.
Warren had a beast outing (17/228/1) on the road against USC. His other two 100-yard receiving games came away from home (@PUR – 8/130/2 and @MIN – 8/102). He even had six pass attempts on the year (3-for-6 with 35 yards and one touchdown). He had a floor of six catches in 10 of his 16 starts.
Sexy, impact tight ends are hard to find in NFL drafts. Warren wins contested passes, gets open over the short and intermediate areas of the field, shows open-field running, and plays with speed and quickness. His blocking has a reasonable floor on quick-hitting run plays, but Warren must prove himself vs. elite pass rushers when asked to chip and secure in pass protection.
Fantasy Outlook: His game will have further growth at the next level, and Warren will command the ball quickly in his NFL career. The Colts run a balanced attack, resulting in few pass attempts due to talent and depth at wide receiver.
The high-stakes fantasy market ranks him 11th in the early draft season, requiring about 55 catches for 550 yards and five scores. Warren is a dilemma player as some drafters will buy into his talent and college stats rather than his fit in Indy’s offense.
Other Options: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods, Will Mallory
Indianapolis Colts Kicker
The starting kicker for the Colts won’t be known until someone emerges in late August. Last year, they scored 41 touchdowns while attempting 37 field goals. Matt Gay ranked 13th in fantasy points (149.90).
Indianapolis has Spencer Shrader and Maddox Trujillo on its roster in early June.
Shrader made only 69.4% of his 62 field goal tries in college. He went 5-for-12 from 50 yards or more. Last season, he kicked for the Colts, Chiefs, and Jets (5-for-5 in field goals while making all nine of his extra points). Shrader is yet to have a 50-yard chance in the NFL.
Trujillo has one season of college experience at Temple (16-for-22 in field goals with no missed extra points – 21). When at Austin Peay, he made 38 of his 54 field goals. Last season, Trujillo made two kicks of 60 yards or more.
Indianapolis Colts Defense
The Colts ranked 24th against the run (2,241 yards). Offenses scored 22 touchdowns with 11 runs of 20 yards or more. They allowed 4.2 yards per carry with 31.2 attempts per game.
Their pass defense finished 25th in yards allowed (4,142). Quarterbacks tossed 27 touchdowns, with 16 interceptions. Their defense had 36 sacks.