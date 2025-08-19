Is Malik Nabers A First-Round Pick In 12-Team PPR Leagues?
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is already one of the most electrifying players in the NFL.
The six-foot, 200-pound 22-year-old was selected sixth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU and proceeded to post a historic rookie season. Nabers tallied a rookie WR record 109 receptions to go along with 1,204 yards and seven TDs in 15 games. He earned Pro Bowl honors and finished fifth in voting for the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
The former unanimous All-American and LSU record holder for receptions and yards finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the two statistical categories in 2024. There’s reasonable optimism that Nabers can build on his strong campaign in 2025. However, is it realistic to expect more? And if so, how much more production can fantasy managers expect?
Nabers was the 12th-highest scoring non-quarterback in PPR leagues last season, as he tallied 273.6 points and cemented himself as WR6. His per-game average of 18.2 points also ranked 12th most among non-QBs and seventh-most among WRs.
He currently has an average draft position (ADP) of 10th overall and is going off the board as WR6 in PPR leagues across all platforms, according to FantasyPros.
Read more to determine if Nabers is worthy of that draft slot.
A Deeper Dive Into 2024
Nabers accomplished the feats mentioned above with a QB carousel of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle. The foursome combined for a 62% completion percentage, 3,521 yards, 15 TDs and 13 INTs. The numbers were brutal, yet Nabers still shined.
The WR was targeted a rookie record 170 times in 2024, breaking a mark set by Anquan Boldin in 2003 despite playing one less game. The staggering number equated to a league-leading 35% target share, according to Hashtag Football. No matter who was under center, Nabers performed and was targeted early and often, many times by design.
What To Expect In 2025
With an upgraded QB room from top to bottom, the Giants' offense should be more stable in 2025. Nabers' owners should feel comfortable with Russell Wilson being the week one starter. But even if Jaxson Dart or Jameis Winston take over under center, Nabers will still shine. Dart has impressed in preseason action thus far, and Winston has a history of elevating WR production, even when prone to turning the ball over.
The Giants’ skill positions are also almost exactly the same as in 2024, with no added competition for targets. It still lacks pass-catcher talent outside of Nabers. The offense will run through him yet again, with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll manufacturing touches for his star WR.
The Bottom Line
The bottom line is that Nabers is absolutely worth a first-round pick in 12-team PPR leagues. With one year under his belt of adjusting to the NFL, an upgraded QB room and competing for targets amongst virtually the same pass catcher room as last season, Nabers is destined to improve on his already stellar rookie campaign. His ADP is precisely where I would feel comfortable drafting him.