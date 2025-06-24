Is Will Howard The Pittsburgh Steelers' Long-Term Answer At Quarterback?
After a rocky start to his college career at Kansas State, quarterback Will Howard soared to new heights at Ohio State, culminating in a National Championship and MVP honors. Now signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Howard enters the NFL with winning pedigree, strong pocket presence, and plenty of upside to develop behind veteran Aaron Rodgers.
Will Howard, Pittsbugh Steelers
Howard is another college quarterback who struggled before hitting his stride with a premier powerhouse offense. Over his first four seasons at Kansas State, he went 15-12 with 5,786 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, and 25 interceptions while also showing success as a runner (226/921/19 yards).
Last year, Howard set career highs in completions (309), passing attempts (423), passing yards (4,010), passing touchdowns (35), and completion percentage (73.0) with Ohio State, earning him a National Championship Title (14-2 record) and the MVP Award (288 combined yards with two touchdowns).
On the year, he rushed for 226 yards on 105 carries with seven scores. Over the first three games of the college postseason, Howard passed for 919 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
His supporting cast with the Buckeyes significantly contributed to his impressive jump in play and statistics. However, winning a championship at the highest level does require talent and moxie, and Howard demonstrated both in 2024.
He has a good feel for the pocket with the wheels to make plays with his legs. Howard receives criticism for his questionable arm and whether he has the mindset to improve at reading defenses and utilizing his third and fourth options in the passing game. Outside passes and drive-throws will be in question in the NFL.
Initially, I expected Howard to have many more sacks at Kansas State, highlighting the difference between their offensive line and Ohio State's. Over his 16 starts last year, defenses put him to the dirt 16 times, compared to 33 over 34 games with the Wildcats. Howard gets the ball out quickly and can extend the passing window with his legs. His reliance on his early reads was shaped by his receiving talent's success on many plays, an area that will likely change in the NFL.
Will Howard Fantasy Football Outlook
The signing of Aaron Rodgers puts Howard in clipboard mode in his rookie season. He’ll have a learning curve for sure, and a downturn in accuracy should be expected.