Fantasy Sports

Is Will Howard The Pittsburgh Steelers' Long-Term Answer At Quarterback?

National Champion Will Howard brings big-game experience to Pittsburgh, where he’ll develop behind Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

Shawn Childs

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After a rocky start to his college career at Kansas State, quarterback Will Howard soared to new heights at Ohio State, culminating in a National Championship and MVP honors. Now signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Howard enters the NFL with winning pedigree, strong pocket presence, and plenty of upside to develop behind veteran Aaron Rodgers.

Will Howard, Pittsbugh Steelers

Howard is another college quarterback who struggled before hitting his stride with a premier powerhouse offense. Over his first four seasons at Kansas State, he went 15-12 with 5,786 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, and 25 interceptions while also showing success as a runner (226/921/19 yards). 

Last year, Howard set career highs in completions (309), passing attempts (423), passing yards (4,010), passing touchdowns (35), and completion percentage (73.0) with Ohio State, earning him a National Championship Title (14-2 record) and the MVP Award (288 combined yards with two touchdowns). 

On the year, he rushed for 226 yards on 105 carries with seven scores. Over the first three games of the college postseason, Howard passed for 919 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

His supporting cast with the Buckeyes significantly contributed to his impressive jump in play and statistics. However, winning a championship at the highest level does require talent and moxie, and Howard demonstrated both in 2024. 

He has a good feel for the pocket with the wheels to make plays with his legs. Howard receives criticism for his questionable arm and whether he has the mindset to improve at reading defenses and utilizing his third and fourth options in the passing game. Outside passes and drive-throws will be in question in the NFL.

Initially, I expected Howard to have many more sacks at Kansas State, highlighting the difference between their offensive line and Ohio State's. Over his 16 starts last year, defenses put him to the dirt 16 times, compared to 33 over 34 games with the Wildcats. Howard gets the ball out quickly and can extend the passing window with his legs. His reliance on his early reads was shaped by his receiving talent's success on many plays, an area that will likely change in the NFL. 

Will Howard Fantasy Football Outlook

The signing of Aaron Rodgers puts Howard in clipboard mode in his rookie season. He’ll have a learning curve for sure, and a downturn in accuracy should be expected.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL