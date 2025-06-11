Isaiah Davis Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Isaiah Davis made the most of his late-season opportunities with the Jets, flashing efficiency and versatility after a dominant college career at South Dakota State. A patient, powerful runner with sneaky receiving chops, Davis could emerge as a valuable handcuff in the New York Jets' backfield.
Isaiah Davis, New York Jets
South Dakota State gave Davis 529 touches over the past two seasons, leading to 3,401 combined yards with 34 touchdowns and 44 catches. In 2023, he gained an impressive 6.7 yards per rush and 8.7 yards per catch.
Davis is another big back drafted by the Jets. He runs with patience, vision, and power, but his best success will come on interior runs. His speed (4.57 40-yard dash) is below the NFL average for running backs.
Over his 39 touches last season (35 coming over the last six weeks), Davis gained 5.8 yards per carry and 8.3 yards per catch. He finished with 249 combined yards with two touchdowns and nine catches, with his best outcome coming in Week 14 (67 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches).
Isaiah Davis Fantasy Football Outlook
Davis will be found in the free agent pool in 12-team redraft leagues. This summer, he is a player to follow as his profile is high enough to earn an RB2 role in this offense, with potential handcuff value at some point in the year.