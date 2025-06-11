Fantasy Sports

Isaiah Davis Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Isaiah Davis enters 2025 as a potential RB2 candidate for the Jets after a strong late-season showing and stellar college production.

Shawn Childs

New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Isaiah Davis made the most of his late-season opportunities with the Jets, flashing efficiency and versatility after a dominant college career at South Dakota State. A patient, powerful runner with sneaky receiving chops, Davis could emerge as a valuable handcuff in the New York Jets' backfield.

Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

South Dakota State gave Davis 529 touches over the past two seasons, leading to 3,401 combined yards with 34 touchdowns and 44 catches. In 2023, he gained an impressive 6.7 yards per rush and 8.7 yards per catch.

Davis is another big back drafted by the Jets. He runs with patience, vision, and power, but his best success will come on interior runs. His speed (4.57 40-yard dash) is below the NFL average for running backs.

Over his 39 touches last season (35 coming over the last six weeks), Davis gained 5.8 yards per carry and 8.3 yards per catch. He finished with 249 combined yards with two touchdowns and nine catches, with his best outcome coming in Week 14 (67 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches).

Isaiah Davis Fantasy Football Outlook

Davis will be found in the free agent pool in 12-team redraft leagues. This summer, he is a player to follow as his profile is high enough to earn an RB2 role in this offense, with potential handcuff value at some point in the year.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL