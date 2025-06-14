Fantasy Sports

Isaiah Likely Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Isaiah Likely offers strong fantasy upside as a TE2 with breakout potential if Mark Andrews misses time.

Shawn Childs

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Ravens at Huntington Bank Field.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Isaiah Likely has shown flashes of high-end fantasy upside when given a starting opportunity in the Baltimore Ravens' offense. Despite limited targets behind Mark Andrews, he set career highs across the board in 2024 and remains one of the most intriguing tight end handcuffs in fantasy football.

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

In 2022, the Ravens added him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft after he progressed over four seasons in college (12/106/5, 32/431/5, 30/601/5, and 59/912/12).

Likely shined in the preseason (4/44 and 8/100/1) in his rookie year, showcasing his potential. Baltimore gave him limited snaps over the first seven weeks (10/104 on 18 targets). He flashed in Week 8 (6/77/1) after Mark Andrews left with an injury. His next shining moment came in Week 18 (8/103 on 13 targets) when Baltimore rested Andrews to prepare him for the postseason. In between, Likely had 12 catches for 89 yards and two scores on 22 targets.

Likely had shorter production (30/411/5 over 40 targets) than expected in 2023. He had 23 catches for 356 yards and six scores on 31 targets (13.5 FPPG) over seven games when given a starting opportunity. Likely averaged only 4.4 targets over this span.

Last year, Baltimore played the first game of the NFL season against the Chiefs. Likely turned in a dominating performance (9/111/1) despite having TEs snaps for the Ravens. His success drove his fantasy value in any draft after that game, making him a poor investment. 

Baltimore had him on the field for 733 plays compared to 768 by Mark Andrews. His only other fantasy playable games came in Week 5 (3/13/2), Week 11 (4/75), Week 13 (5/38/1), Week 16 (3/29/1), and Week 20 (4/73/1). After receiving 12 targets in the opening games, the Ravens gave Likely five targets or fewer in 16 of his following 17 matchups. He finished 17th in tight end scoring (124.70 – PPR) despite scoring fewer than 5.00 fantasy points in eight games, including two no-catch outcomes.

Isaiah Likely Fantasy Football Outlook:

Likely comes off career highs in catches (42), receiving yards (477), and touchdowns (6). His fantasy direction is up, but Baltimore needs to throw more balls to the tight end position to help his value, something they did in 2022 (204 tight end targets). 

Likely is a great handcuff tight end due to his fair draft value (ranked 19th in late May), and his high ceiling if Mark Andrews were to miss any time. Possible 50 catches for 600 yards with five to seven touchdowns, even in a split role.

