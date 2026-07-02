Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua are bonafide Fantasy wide receiver superstars in the discussion for WR 1 heading into the 2026 Fantasy season.

Both receivers will produce astonsihing Fantasy points, but who has the better case of being WR 1 this Fantasy season?

Ja’Marr Chase

Coming off a dip in Fantasy production last season after a historic WR 1 season in 2024, Chase is looking to bounce back and reclaim the WR 1 throne in the 2026 season.

Even in a down year in Fantasy by Chase’s standards, the Bengals wide receiver finished as WR 4 in PPR and Half-PPR and as WR 5 in Non-PPR.

Chase logged 1,412 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season and with the Bengals’ outlook this upcoming season, he may be able to recreate what he did in the 2024 season.

Last season, Chase received 185 targets, good for most in the league and 10th best ever in a single season.

Despite leading the league in targets, Chase finished third in the league with 125 receptions.

The 67.56% receptions rate is a little worrying, but Chase was without former college teammate Joe Burrow for the majority of the season.

When Chase played with Burrow, who missed nine games, last season the three-time All-Pro averaged 20.1 FPPG in PPR leagues.

Chase has a history of putting up numbers no matter who is under center, as seen last season with Jake Browning and Joe Flacco, but having the connection with Burrow will churn the 185 targets Chase saw last season into a potential WR 1 season.

Puka Nacua

The reigning WR 1 in all Fantasy formats, Nacua is looking to keep his crown, but faces obstacles along the way.

Nacua led the NFL in receptions with 129 to go along with his 1,715 receiving yards, second best in the NFL.

Nacua’s upper echelon output puts the 2025 All-Pro firmly in WR 1 discussion heading into draft season, but the circumstances around Nacua may limit his Fantasy ceiling.

Devon Witherspoon COOKED by Puka Nacua



Lots of elite CBs getting burnt today… pic.twitter.com/kzPKUNERAO — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 25, 2026

The new look Rams defense with the addition of All-Pros Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie will lead to less higher-scoring games and the Rams in more four-minute drives trying to grind out the clock. The negative game scripts will subsequently limit Nacua’s Fantasy ceiling.

Another factor that may pop up in Nacua’s quest to repeat as WR 1 is the Rams going all in on their 13-personnel (1 wide receiver, 3 tight ends) usage.

The Rams lined up in 13-personnel for nearly a third of their snaps last season, 15% higher than second and 25% higher than the league average. McVay’s emphasis on 13-personnel usage in the 2025 season was sudden as the Rams lined up in 13-personnel for only three plays the year prior.

McVay seems committed to a high 13-personnel usage as the Rams drafted tight end Max Klare in the second round.

With less wide receivers on the field, Nacua may not be on the field as much as he was in the past when the Rams were exclusively an 11-personnel squad.

Negative game scripts and a potential dip in snaps due to personnel may hinder Nacua’s ability to repeat as the top Fantasy wide receiver.

The Verdict

It’s hard to pass up the reigning WR 1 in Fantasy, but Chase’s historic target rate and the return of a healthy Burrow makes the Bengals wide receiver the clear WR 1 heading into the season.

Nacua is no doubt going to produce in Fantasy, but it’s hard to envision a repeat of last year’s WR 1 season with the circumstances surrounding the Rams’ offense and Nacua.

Chase is set up to repeat his WR 1 campaign from 2024, making him the clear choice as WR 1 this offseason.

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