Jack Bech, Kyle Williams And 2 More Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper Wide Receivers
There are sleepers, then there are deep sleepers. As fantasy owners, we have to dig deep to find the hidden gems that help us win our leagues. Wide receiver is one of the positions where you can find the most value late in drafts. These are the must-have deep sleeper wide receivers that you need to be targeting this season.
Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders
The second-round rookie is currently coming off of draft boards as the WR64. However, he is making a case in training camp to be the second option in the Las Vegas Raiders' passing attack behind Jakobi Meyers and potentially a more efficient fantasy producer. While he didn't enter the 2025 NFL Draft with as much hype as some of the early-round wideouts, his scouting reports were very positive. This is what the NFL's official website had to say about him during the draft process.
"Competitive inside or outside target who stands out as a box-checker in several important columns. Bech can be slowed in press and might not have much separation speed, but he’s a big, strong receiver with outstanding ball skills. He’s physical at the top of the route and has a rebounder’s feel for owning catch space once he gains top positioning. His hands are sticky and strong with elite catch focus from any spot on the field. He’s fearless and physical as a runner but needs more nastiness as a run blocker. Bech’s lack of explosiveness could shrink his work space, but the focus should be on his pro-ready toughness and ball skills that make him a projectable possession target with WR3 upside."
Kyle Williams, New England Patriots
We have another Day 2 rookie in Williams, who is projected to be the deep threat in New England this year. He is a speedster who was brought in to take the top off of defenses with a quarterback who has a cannon for an arm. The Patriots badly lacked dynamic playmakers, and that's exactly what they got when they pulled the trigger on Williams in the third round. While there is a lot of boom-bust potential here, he's well worth the risk coming off the board as the WR65
Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
Tillman is the forgotten man in Cleveland. Before suffering a concussion last season, he was starting to emerge as the WR1b option to Jerry Jeudy in Cleveland. Now, he's being drafted as the WR68. After rarely seeing an opportunity early in the season, Tillman suddenly became a focal point on the Browns' offense. In a four-week span before he suffered a season-ending concussion on November 21, he caught 24 of 40 targets for 302 yards and three TDs. He was on the same trajectory in the next game before getting injured. Fantasy owners are forgetting about his breakout because of the injury, but you shouldn't.
Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills
Palmer was the biggest addition to the Buffalo Bills' offense this season and is being overlooked in fantasy drafts. How is Josh Allen's potential top big-play target being drafted as the WR72? We expect Khalil Shakir to be the PPR slot guy who moves the chains, but this team has been searching for a true outside wide receiver since Stefon Diggs moved on. Fantasy owners are hoping it will be Keon Coleman, but that is far from established. If Palmer can earn that role, he will be an absolute steal in fantasy drafts.