Jacksonville Jaguars Team Preview: Key Fantasy Players And Projections
In the wonderful world of coaching in the NFL, you are only as good as your last season. Doug Pederson led the Jacksonville Jaguars to 9-8 records in his first two seasons, highlighted by a division title and playoff berth in 2022. Unfortunately, a Trevor Lawrence injury led to a step back in quarterback play last year, along with a sharp regression in defensive performance, which prompted him to be replaced by Liam Coen.
His head coaching opportunity was created by Tampa Bay’s rise in offensive play in 2024. Coen started his NFL career with the Rams in 2018 (assistant wide receiver coach), which eventually turned into the offensive coordinator job in 2022. After a year back in college (Kentucky) with the same position, the Bucs handed Coen the keys to their offense.
Grant Udinski gets a promotion to offensive coordinator after working in the Vikings’ coaching system since 2022. Last season, he was their assistant offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His pro coaching career started with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Udinski turned 29 in January, making him the second youngest offensive coordinator behind Declan Doyle. Last season, the Jaguars finished 26th in points scored (320 – 377 in 2023, which was 13th) and 25th in offensive yards.
The theme of the Jaguars' coaching staff this year is the Young and the Restless. They hired Anthony Campanile to run their defense at age 30. He took over the Dolphins’ linebacking coaching job in 2020 and held that position for four seasons. Last year, Green Bay gave him a similar role while adding their run coordinator job to his title. Campanile will have his hands full as Jacksonville allowed the second-most yards in the NFL, with a slightly higher ranking in scoring (27th – 435 points allowed).
Jacksonville Jaguars Offense
The Jaguars ranked 26th in rushing yards (1,729) last season while averaging only 24.4 carries per game. They scored 13 touchdowns, with rushers gaining 4.2 yards per run play.
Jacksonville passes for 3,717 yards (24th), with 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Their offensive line gave up only 32 sacks.
Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterbacks
Trevor Lawrence, JAC
In 2022, Lawrence played at the level Jacksonville envisioned when drafting him in 2021. He gained 4,404 combined yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions (7th in fantasy scoring – 354.05). His one lacking area was his yards per pass attempt (7.0). Lawrence gained more than 300 yards in six games, with his best play coming in Week 14 (386/4) and Week 15 (339/4). However, defenses held him to one passing touchdown or fewer in 11 of his 19 games (including the postseason).
Lawrence played through a left knee injury in 2023 while also picking up an ankle issue in early December. He missed Week 17 with a concussion. His year ended with an AC Joint injury. In the end, Lawrence finished with similar production in combined yards (4,355) and touchdowns (25), considering he played one fewer game. His play fell on the dull side in half of his starts (fewer than 20.00 fantasy points). Lawrence passed for over 300 yards in only two matchups (346/1 and 364/2). He had two scores or fewer in 13 contests. Despite his regression, his final fantasy points (323.70) ranked 12th at quarterback.
Over his first nine games last season, Lawrence passed for fewer than 200 yards in five matchups while playing well in two games (375/2 and 318/3). He failed to reach the three-touchdown threshold in any contest. His value in the run game (26/119/3) was behind pace, except for his scoring.
Lawrence came out of Week 9 with a left AC joint injury that cost him two starts. After returning to the starting lineup, he was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Jaguars decided to write off the year, leading to Lawrence having season-ending surgery to repair his shoulder issue.
Fantasy Outlook: The Jaguars’ new offense expects to be quick-hitting with more passes to the running back position. Lawrence has a rising stud wide receiver (Brian Thomas), and Travis Hunter brings elite talent. In the early draft season, he is the 19th-ranked quarterback, suggesting a 2024 Matthew Stafford floor (3,803/20). I expect him to be a value this year, while on a path for 4,000+ combined yards with at least 25 scores.
Other Options: Nick Mullens, John Wolford, Seth Henigan
Jacksonville Jaguars Running Backs
Over the three seasons with Doug Pederson as head coach, the Jaguars never featured their running backs in the passing game. The Bucs backs caught 108 passes for 894 yards and seven touchdowns over 122 targets, a sign of an improved opportunity for Jacksonville’s running backs in 2025.
Travis Etienne, JAC
James Robinson out-snapped Etienne 175 to 159 over the first five weeks of 2022. Over this stretch, Robinson scored five times, while Etienne didn’t reach paydirt until his seventh game. He gained over 100 rushing yards from Week 7 to Week 9 (14/114/1, 24/156/1, and 28/109/2), but Etienne only had six combined catches for 51 yards over this span.
After an early exit in Week 12 (2/3 on five snaps), Jacksonville gave him only 16.75 touches per game over his final eight starts (including the postseason), leading to 712 combined yards with two touchdowns and 17 catches. Etienne ended the season ranked 17th in running back scoring (208.10) in PPR leagues, but he failed to be a difference-maker late in the year.
In 2023, the Jaguars gave their star running back 325 touches, leading to 1,484 combined yards, 12 touchdowns, and 58 catches (third-highest-scoring running back). Unfortunately, he gained only 3.8 yards per rush (1.3 yards fewer than in 2022). Etienne rushed for over 100 yards in only two matchups (26/136/2 and 16/102/2) and fewer than 60 yards in 12 contests. Jacksonville had him on the field for 73.4% of their snaps.
At no point last season did Etienne showcase RB1 explosiveness, highlighted by his weakness in yards per rush (3.7) and yards per catch (6.5). The Jaguars gave him 57 touches over their first four games, leading to 264 combined yards with two touchdowns and 10 catches or 12.05 FPPG. After a quiet game (60 yards with six catches), he left Week 6 with a hamstring injury, costing Etienne two weeks.
His season ended with no touchdowns over his final 13 matchups, with empty stats over his final nine games (94/328 with 23 catches for 163 yards).
Fantasy Outlook: The fantasy market has to debate if Etienne falls into last year’s bum category or gets a reprieve, thanks to a new coaching staff. Tank Bigsby outplayed him in the run game, and Jacksonville added a third wheel at running back in this year’s draft. This season, Etienne is a coin flip with Bigsby as the first Jaguars’ running back selected. I chased him around enough, so I’m fading him unless he falls into the 12-round in fantasy drafts.
Tank Bigsby, JAC
Bigsby gives the Jaguars’ offense a second back to threaten defenses with his vision, quickness, and power on early downs. He projects well in short-yardage and at the goal line while offering the gas to win in close quarters when daylight opens. Fumbles were an issue in 2022.
Over his 35 games at Auburn, Bigsby rushed for 2,903 yards on 540 carries with 25 touchdowns. He added 62 catches for 448 yards on 89 targets. His best production came in 2021 (223/1,099/10 and 21 catches for 184 yards).
In his rookie season, the Jaguars gave Bigsby 50 rushing attempts, which led to 132 yards and two touchdowns. He caught one of his four targets for six yards. His two most active games (9/21 and 10/32) resulted in no big plays. Bigsby scored both of his touchdowns over the first three weeks. Jacksonville had him on the field for only 141 snaps.
Despite only having 21 carries over the Jaguars' first four games last season, Bigsby flashed twice (12/73 and 7/90). Jacksonville gave him a bump in chances in Week 5 (13/101/2 with one catch for 28 yards), Week 7 (26/118/2), and Week 8 (18/78 with two catches for eight yards).
He left the Jaguars' 10th game with an ankle injury, leading to a missed week. Over his last five games, Bigsby scored three times while averaging 13.8 touches. As exciting as he may look for the year, he gained only 3.3 yards per carry over this span (66/219) with barely a pulse catching the ball (three catches for 11 yards on six targets).
Fantasy Outlook: Based on big plays last season, Bigsby holds the edge over Travis Etienne. His finish to the year in yards per rush supports the notion that a team blocking problem emerged once Trevor Lawrence was out of action. The Jaguars won’t feature him out of the backfield, inviting up and down results when Bigsby doesn’t hit paydirt. Next step: about 200 touches for 900 combined yards with five to seven scores a run at 15 catches.
Bhayshul Tuten, JAC
Tuten started his college career at North Carolina A&T, where he played for two seasons. After a minimal freshman year (37/215/3 with 10 catches for 230 yards and one score), he had an active year in 2022 (1,705 combined yards with 17 touchdowns and 31 catches on 239 touches). He gained an impressive 6.6 yards per rush and 11.0 yards per catch.
His transfer to Virginia Tech led to two competitive seasons as their lead running back. In 2023, Tuten was more active in the passing game (27/239/2 while gaining 863 rushing yards with 10 scores on 173 carries). The following year, he showed more explosiveness (6.3 yards per carry), leading to more success rushing (183/1,159/15). The Hokies completed 23 passes to him, but Tuten gained only 81 yards with two touchdowns.
He ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, highlighting his impact speed. Tuten is willing to mix it up on inside runs while showcasing the ability to break tackles and slip through tiny cracks to make big plays. When getting into space, he eats up ground with ease, creating separation from trailing defenders. Tuten will stick his head and shoulder down to finish runs, but this tactic can lead to some fumbles and future injuries.
Fantasy Outlook: Despite his size (5’9” and 205 lbs.), he hangs tough in pass protection. Tuten needs more experience to help improve his decision-making in tight quarters, and his foundation in pass-catching isn’t NFL-ready. His home run ability will force the Jaguars to get him on the field at some point in the year. Tuten won’t fly under the radar for sharp drafters looking for upside. Possible handcuff for Travis Etienne drafters, and a dream of hitting on their year’s Bucky Irving.
Other Options: LeQuint Allen, Ja’Quinden Jackson
Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receivers
The injuries at wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback led to the Jaguars' regression on the passing side of the ball. They set three-year lows in catches (183), receiving yards (2,461), and targets (302). Their wideouts had an uptick in yards per catch (13.4) while accounting for 66% of Jacksonville’s receiving yards.
Brian Thomas, JAC
After two low-production seasons (28/359/2 and 31/361/5) at LSU, Thomas made the best of his improved opportunity in 2023. He caught 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 scores, averaging 17.3 yards per catch. Over his 13 starts, Thomas gained more than 100 yards in six contests (7/142/1, 5/133/2, 8/124/3, 3/122/2, 6/150/2, and 4/103/1). Thomas has the look of a player somewhere between Mike Williams and Randy Moss.
In his first season with Jacksonville, he caught 87 of his 133 targets for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Thomas has five targets or fewer in five of his first 11 starts, while delivering two winning days (5/122/1 and 5/87/1). Over this span, he averaged 12.98 FPPG or a mid-tier WR2 in PPR formats. The Jaguars gave him double-digit targets in each of his final six matchups, leading to a high floor in each game (4/87/1, 8/86, 10/105/2, 9/132/1, 7/109/1, and 7/103 ~ 22.98 FPPG). Thomas finished fourth in wide receiver scoring (284.00) in PPR formats.
Fantasy Outlook: A healthy Trevor Lawrence and a new offense scheme should lead to new highs in all receiving categories. He ranks seventh at wide receiver in mid-June, making him an intriguing value. His natural progress should be 100+ catches for 1,500 yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Travis Hunter, JAC
Hunter started his college career at Jackson State University under the guidance of Deion Sanders. He had a minimal opportunity at wide receiver (18/188/4) while also playing cornerback (15 tackles, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown).
After following his coaching staff to Colorado, Hunter increased his wide receiver production (57/721/5) despite missing three contests due to a liver injury. He continued to play defense, leading to 22 tackles and three interceptions. His dual role contributed to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,263 yards and 16 touchdowns. He finished with 25 tackles over 13 games with four interceptions and 11 defended passes.
Hunter opened up last season with five stellar games (7/132/3, 10/110, 13/100/2, 7/130, and 9/89/1). Kansas State and Arizona held him to a pair of short outings (3/26 and 2/17). After an excellent showing (9/153/2), his Heisman push came over his final three starts (8/125/2, 10/116/2, and 4/106/1).
Throughout his college career, Hunter was highly regarded on both sides of the ball, earning multiple national awards for his outstanding play on offense and defense. His vision, anticipation, and quickness create wins all over the field. Hunter must improve his release against physical defenders at the line of scrimmage in the NFL. At the same time, his value in run support will be in question if asked to play that role with the Jaguars.
Overall, his route running hasn’t reached its ceiling due to having an edge against most of his competitors at this point in his career, thanks to his natural talents. Hunter has a nose for the football and many wins to his name catching the ball in tight quarters. His sense for spacing and timing is exceptional, pointing to a higher volume receiving career in the realm of an Antonio Brown. His usage on defense is unknown, but his overall game would be the most impactful as a passing-down player on both sides of the ball.
Fantasy Outlook: Jacksonville wants Hunter to be active in the passing game in his rookie season. He has the tool to work the short areas of the field and beat a defense over the long field. Based on his early wide receiver ranking (38th), Hunter would need about 65 catches for 850 yards and five touchdowns to fill his ADP bucket. I expect him to beat expectations in his rookie campaign.
Parker Washington, JAC
Thanks to his competitiveness and fight, Washington looks like a playable option at wide receiver for the Jaguars. Unfortunately, he doesn’t gain an edge with quickness or top-end speed, which limits his ceiling against man coverage. Washington will be on time and in the right place, but his wins will come from many tight battles for the ball.
Over three seasons, Washington caught 146 of his 219 targets for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best year was 2021 (64/820/4) over 13 games.
In his rookie season, Washington flashed in two games (6/61/1 and 2/27/1), with all his chances coming over the Jaguars' final eight games (16/132/2 on 21 targets).
Jacksonville had him on the field for 56.5% of their plays last season, giving him WR2 snaps due to the injuries to Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis. Washington upped his output to 32 catches for 390 yards and three touchdowns on 51 targets. His value and opportunity came over his final six games (22/272/3 on 33 targets), highlighted by his success in Week 13 (6/103/1).
Fantasy Outlook: The Jaguars should give him WR3 snaps this year, but Washington won’t have enough chances to be trusted in the fantasy market.
Dyami Brown, WAS
Brown gained over 1,000 yards in his final two seasons (51/1,034/12 and 55/1,099/8) at North Carolina with Sam Howell behind center, leading to an impressive 20.1 yards per catch. His catch rate (60.2) needed work, but the distance of his targets was part of his weakness.
He caught 12 of his 25 targets for 165 yards in his rookie season. Brown teased in one game (2/105/2) in 2022, but Washington only gave him 10 more targets on the year (3/38). His experience with Sam Howell didn’t lead to more action the following season (12/168/1 on 23 targets).
Brown set career highs in catches (30), receiving yards (308), and targets (40) in 2024 with one touchdown. He gained only 10.3 yards per catch, with best results coming over his final five games (21/301/1 on 27 targets – including the postseason).
Fantasy Outlook: Brown offers no starting fantasy value, putting him in the free agent pool in all 12-team redraft formats.
Other Options: Joshua Cephus, Austin Trammell, Trenton Irvin
Jacksonville Jaguars Tight Ends
The Jaguars lost Evan Engram for eight games last season, leading to a sharp decline in catches (102), receiving yards (857), and touchdowns (3). Unfortunately, they gained only 8.4 yards per catch.
Brenton Strange, JAC
Strange came to the NFL with a blocking skill set with underlying upside in the passing game despite a limited resume. At the very least, he’ll help spring backs into the second level of the defense while offering the speed and route running to challenge the long field.
Over his last three seasons at Penn State, Strange caught 69 passes for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns over 31 games.
He caught five of his nine targets in his rookie season for 35 yards and one score.
With Evan Engram out last season, Strange scored 10.00 fantasy points or more in four games (4/24/1, 5/59, 11/73, and 4/60). On the downside, the Jaguars gave him four targets or fewer in 13 matchups.
Fantasy Outlook: The structure of Jacksonville’s offense will change this year. Strange doesn’t have a high enough profile to command top-tier tight end targets, making him a waiver wire watch out of the gate. The Jaguars’ tight ends appear to be on a path to catch between 60 and 70 catches this season, with a low floor in scoring.
Other Options: Johnny Mundt, Hunter Long, Quintin Morris, Shawn Bowman
Jacksonville Jaguars Kicker
Cam Little, JAC
The Jaguars upgraded their kicker by drafting Little in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Over three seasons at Arkansas, he made all 129 extra points while going 53-for-64 in his field goal tries. His longest made kick was from 56 yards in college (64% success rate from 50 yards or more).
In his rookie year, Little made 27 of his 29 field goals (93.1%), with elite success from 50 yards or more (5-for-6). All 27 of his extra points went through the uprights. Jacksonville scored 34 touchdowns while creating 29 field goal attempts in 2024.
Fantasy Outlook: Little has a short resume, but his success should rise as the Jaguars’ offense improves. He projects as a waiver wire kicker with matchup value this year.
Jacksonville Jaguars Defense
Jacksonville’s defense slipped to 26th in rushing yards allowed (2,254). They allowed 4.4 yards per carry, with rushers scoring 19 touchdowns on 30.1 runs per game.
The Jaguars had the worst pass defense (4,605 yards) in the NFL. Quarterbacks gained 7.9 yards per pass attempt with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. Jacksonville gave up a league high 71 completions of 20 yards or more, with 14 plays reaching the 40-yard mark (most in the NFL). Their defense finished with only 34 sacks.