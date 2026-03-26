Jadarian Price Landing Spots: 3 NFL Draft Destinations For Notre Dame RB

The 2026 rookie running back class offers a number of enticing prospects for NFL teams to consider adding. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are sending two of the top prospects at the position to the next level: Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. While Love is expected to fall off the board within the top-10 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft, Price will likely be selected on day two, presenting solid value for a high-upside player.

The 22-year-old posted encouraging production over his final two collegiate seasons, carving out a significant role alongside Love in Notre Dame’s backfield. Price totaled 233 carries for 1,420 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns over his final two years with the Irish prior to a notable performance at the NFL Combine. A number of teams have expressed interest in adding a player like Price in the draft, but let’s look at three legitimate suitors for the incoming rookie back:

Chicago Bears

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears already feature a quality backfield tandem of D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, but need greater depth in their backfield for long-term production. Swift is entering the final year of his deal, raising questions over his status with the team for the future. Adding Price fills a big picture need, while offering Ben Johnson another versatile chess piece for his explosive offense. Price wouldn’t offer much immediate fantasy value should the Bears select him, but his upside is undeniable. Though his production would remain somewhat limited, I’d expect him to carve out some sort of role in Chicago’s offense, considering his versatility. Price could also serve as a valuable handcuff to Swift or Monangai in the case of injury.

Denver Broncos

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos are coming off a stellar 2025 campaign, looking to sustain their success heading into the new season. In the backfield, veteran J.K. Dobbins inked a new deal earlier in the offseason, while RJ Harvey showed tremendous flashes of potential throughout the season. Still, the team could use greater depth in the backfield. Dobbins has never suited up in a full 17-game season, as his injury concerns could lead the Broncos to select Price in the second round. Similar to the situation in Chicago, Price’s fantasy value would remain somewhat limited in his rookie season. Still, there’s room for Price to carve out a role behind Dobbins and Harvey, while serving as an injury handcuff to Dobbins, should he miss additional time in 2026.

Seattle Seahawks

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks have a sudden void at running back. The team lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, and are searching for a complementary back to Zach Charbonnet. Price could fill such a void, pairing nicely alongside Charbonnet. He’s dynamic, offers pass-catching versatility, and could carve out a full-time role early in his rookie year. Overall, I’d say Seattle presents the ideal opportunity for Price to offer immediate fantasy production. The star back would split time with Charbonnet early in his career, but would face little outside contention for touches in Seattle’s offense. He could finish inside the top-30 fantasy backs in PPR this season, should Price find a new home in Seattle.

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