Jaguars' RB Tank Bigsby Poised For Bigger Role After Late-Season Surge
After a quiet start to his rookie year, Tank Bigsby flashed big-play potential and goal-line value during the second half of the 2024 season. With Travis Etienne struggling in efficiency and Jacksonville leaning into a more balanced backfield, Bigsby could see a significant uptick in touches and fantasy relevance in 2025.
Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars
Bigsby gives the Jaguars’ offense a second back to threaten defenses with his vision, quickness, and power on early downs. He projects well in short-yardage and at the goal line while offering the gas to win in close quarters when daylight opens. Fumbles were an issue in 2022.
Over his 35 games at Auburn, Bigsby rushed for 2,903 yards on 540 carries with 25 touchdowns. He added 62 catches for 448 yards on 89 targets. His best production came in 2021 (223/1,099/10 and 21 catches for 184 yards).
In his rookie season, the Jaguars gave Bigsby 50 rushing attempts, which led to 132 yards and two touchdowns. He caught one of his four targets for six yards. His two most active games (9/21 and 10/32) resulted in no big plays. Bigsby scored both of his touchdowns over the first three weeks. Jacksonville had him on the field for only 141 snaps.
Despite only having 21 carries over the Jaguars' first four games last season, Bigsby flashed twice (12/73 and 7/90). Jacksonville gave him a bump in chances in Week 5 (13/101/2 with one catch for 28 yards), Week 7 (26/118/2), and Week 8 (18/78 with two catches for eight yards).
He left the Jaguars' 10th game with an ankle injury, leading to a missed week. Over his last five games, Bigsby scored three times while averaging 13.8 touches. As exciting as he may look for the year, he gained only 3.3 yards per carry over this span (66/219) with barely a pulse catching the ball (three catches for 11 yards on six targets).
Tank Bigsby Fantasy Football Outlook
Based on big plays last season, Bigsby holds the edge over Travis Etienne. His finish to the year in yards per rush supports the notion that a team blocking problem emerged once Trevor Lawrence was out of action. The Jaguars won’t feature him out of the backfield, inviting up and down results when Bigsby doesn’t hit paydirt. Next step: about 200 touches for 900 combined yards with five to seven scores and a run at 15 catches.