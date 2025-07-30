Jake Ferguson and Kyle Pitts Highlight 2025 Fantasy Football Breakout Tight Ends
In Fantasy Football, tight ends tend to sit below other positions on most big boards, but they can absolutely help you win your league. Brock Bowers was a Top-2 option on many rosters last season. Travis Kelce has won leagues. Mark Andrews has been a top-four round pick for years. Now, imagine that you can get a Top-3/4 round pick in the 8th, 9th, or 10th rounds. Today we will look at some breakout candidates in the 2025 fantasy football season.
Jake Ferguson
Following a stellar 2023 season, Ferguson took a step back last year. This Cowboys offense went through some turmoil a year ago amongst a Dak Prescott injury and then the eventual firing of Mike McCarthy. The subpar nature of the season clearly affected the entire offense, which actually gives me promise into this upcoming season.
Despite a down year, Ferguson still commanded 86 targets in 14 games with Cooper Rush as the QB for the season majority. A look back on 2023 shows Ferguson with 102 targets and he owned an over 20% target share in the red zone. Dak Prescott has very clearly meshed well with Jake Ferguson and he is also a Schottenheimer product. In a pass-heavy scheme, all signs support a career-to-date season in 2025. Dallas had a 61% pass rate last season, 6th in the NFL.
My Prediction: TE8 | Current ADP: TE16
Kyle Pitts
This name gives headaches to many, I get that. Pitts has been a "breakout candidate" for years now. I think that this is finally the year that is plays out. Bear with me...
Michael Penix Jr. plans to air it out to Pitts. He trusts his ball-catchers to go up and get the ball, and Pitts does just that. Each season, Pitts has seen improved grades, per PFF, and therefore he may very well be peaking in year five. This will be the far-best QB situation that he has had.
In his time with the Rams, Zac Robinson was never shy to get Tyler Higbee involved, becoming a top receiving option on the team. They will use Pitts and do what Arthur Smith did not.
My Prediction: TE7 | Current ADP: TE16
Tyler Warren
The rookie enters 2025 as an immediate factor in this Colts offense. They have lacked a premier tight end in recent times, but they have one and they plan to use him.
Shane Steichen has been an elite offensive player-caller in his time. He brought this Eagles offense to a 2022 Super Bowl appearance. As the OC, he had Dallas Goedert finish 2nd on the team in receiving with 830 yards. With no clear number one option in this passing offense, it is up for grabs. The John Mackey Award winner will come in hungry and command targets right off the bat. The ceiling is huge for Warren in Indy.