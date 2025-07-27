Fantasy Sports

Jalen Tolbert’s 2025 Fantasy Outlook Plummets After Cowboys Add George Pickens

Jalen Tolbert took a step forward in 2024, but with new competition in Dallas, his fantasy value is fading entering 2025 drafts.

Shawn Childs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jalen Tolbert showed promising growth in his second NFL season, setting career highs across the board while becoming a consistent part of the Cowboys’ offense. However, with the offseason addition of George Pickens and a healthy Jake Ferguson returning, Tolbert’s target share may take a major hit in 2025 fantasy leagues.

Dallas added Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played well over his final two seasons (64/1,085/8 and 82/1,474/8) at South Alabama. Tolbert gained 17.6 yards per catch in college with a low catch rate (55.5). His release and route running project well, pointing to success in his NFL career.

The Cowboys only had Tolbert on the field for 89 plays in his rookie season over eight games. He caught two of his three targets for 12 yards. In 2023, Dallas gave him WR4 snaps, leading to 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns on 36 targets. Tolbert had five targets or fewer in all his games while gaining more than 45 yards in four matchups (4/53, 3/49/1, 2/49, and 2/51).

In his third season with Dallas, Tolbert led the team in wide receiver snaps (on the field for 76.1% of the time). He set career highs in catches (49), receiving yards (610), touchdowns (7), and targets (79). Unfortunately, Tolbert had three catches or fewer in 13 matchups, giving him double-digit fantasy points in eight games. His best outcome came in Week 5 (7/87/1).

Jalen Tolbert 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

There’s no doubt Tolbert improved last season, but the addition of George Pickens and a healthy Jake Ferguson will eat away at his targets. As a result, he will go undrafted in 12-team formats. Twice over the past four seasons, Dak Prescott completed over 400 passes, which leaves plenty of chances for receivers not named CeeDee Lamb.

