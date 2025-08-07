Jameson Williams Headlines Standard Format Fantasy Football League-Winning Sleepers
When we define a league-winning player, this will be a player that far-exceeds his expectation. This player may be drafted in deeper rounds, are even go undrafted. This player will subsequently go on to be a top player at his position in all of fantasy football. Now, there is a reason why players are valued where they currently are, but to identify a league-winner would be to find a hole in the wall. Find a reason why that player can elevate himself and become a top asset.
How this will occur is where a team may have injury problems, or depth-chart instability. This team may also have great potential in regards to their offensive line, quarterback, or coaching. That league-winning asset can elevate himself between other team-related weaknesses and become a top-tier player in fantasy football.
The best examples of this include Kyren Williams — Cam Akers quickly lost his chemistry with the team and became traded. Sean McVay went run heavy and elevated Williams into a role with prime output. Chuba Hubbard took advantage of Jonathan Brooks' season-beginning injury and took off, resulting in a contract extension on top of his vast fantasy success. Opportunity is where money is made. These are our top standard scoring league-winners.
TreVeyon Henderson - RB - New England Patriots
I love me some TreVeyon Henderson this season. He is currently being drafted at 53rd overall, but I can see him realistically becoming a Top-5 fantasy running back. How is this, you ask?
The first step lies that Rhamondre Stevenson was not signed by this current staff. As is found often, teams may phase out assets that they did not draft. Stevenson may find work in here, but the team loves Henderson and so he will elevate into the majority-back role.
Mike Vrabel has much experience dealing with elite running back specimens. He worked with Derrick Henry for years. This team wants to utilize Henderson and he will also find a lot of work in the passing game. Behind an elite offensive line and a hall-of-fame worthy coordinator in Josh McDaniels, a 250 touch season can make Henderson a top piece in all of fantasy football.
Tank Bigsby - RB - Jacksonville Jaguars
One of my top sleeper teams in the NFL is the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are a quite balanced team from top to bottom. Their defense should be above-average and so should their offense. They have a nice offensive line and Liam Coen should be able to get re-vitalize Trevor Lawrence.
As the for the Jacksonville running-core, the team has shied away from Travis Etienne Jr is recent times. He fares well below average in yards after contact and as the years go on, it just seems that he is not a very good running back. The flip-side is that Tank Bigsby is. In fact, Bigsby ranked among the NFL's best in yards after contact last season.
If this Jaguars offensive line continues to block well for Bigsby, I think that he can be in for a massive season as the core-Jaguars running back Trust in this Coen offense to do big things as he did for Bucky Irving last season — a previous league winner.
Jameson Williams - WR - Detroit Lions
In standard scoring formats, receptions are less valuable. That being the case, a receiver with more vertical threat is more valuable in standard scoring than in PPR. This player will not require 7+ receptions per game to be a WR1. A great example of this will be Jameson Williams.
In yards per catch, Jameson Williams ranked 2nd in the NFL last season with 17.3 per reception. A year later, the team has expressed their plans to use him even more and thus, increase his value further. In such a good offense, Goff will have all the time in the world and so I expect many deeper passes to connect to Jameson Williams.
In only 11 starts last season, Williams saw 91 targets. Based on all the news going around, in a full 17 game starts I fully expect Williams to see in excess of 130 targets. His ceiling may even touch 160, especially if Amon-Ra St Brown spends time injured, as he has a history.
There is a range of outcomes where Jameson Williams see's 7-10 catches per games for close to 100 yards. As the current WR28, I will buy all the stock I can with Williams in standard scoring formats.