Jared Goff, Marvin Mims Jr. Plus Three More Auction Draft Sleeper Values
Detroit Lions Quarterback Jared Goff
When evaluating the quarterback position, it may be wise to spend less on a pair of reliable players rather than overpaying for a single starter. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is currently listed at just $4 on FantasyPros.com, a surprisingly low figure considering he finished as a top-six fantasy scorer last season with 335.5 total points and ranked eighth in points per game at 19.7.
With top-tier quarterbacks often going for over $25 and only producing five to seven more points per game than Goff, he presents excellent value. Given the number of offensive weapons at his disposal and the fact that he’s played all 17 games in each of the past three seasons, Goff is a bargain worth targeting.
Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Marvin Mims Jr.
Heading into his third NFL season, Marvin Mims Jr. had a solid sophomore year with the Denver Broncos in 2024, thanks in part to rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Mims tallied six touchdowns on 39 receptions and 503 receiving yards.
He finished strong, catching a pair of touchdowns in each of the final two games and hauling in all 13 of his targets, including 103 yards in Week 16. Over his final five games, he averaged 4.6 receptions, 68.3 yards, and 1.0 touchdown per game. Playing opposite Courtland Sutton could further boost his production and make him a valuable auction option at just $5.
With a 75% catch rate last season, Mims was highly reliable. If he sees increased volume in 2025, he could be a strong flex option and a potential WR3.
Washington Commanders Tight End Zach Ertz
Entering his 13th NFL season, Zach Ertz experienced a resurgence in 2024 with the Washington Commanders, posting his best season since 2021 and notching the third-highest touchdown total of his career.
While no longer in his prime, the former Eagles star is a bargain at just $3. He developed good chemistry with standout rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the two could build on that rapport this season.
Ertz ranked eighth among tight ends in standard scoring formats and seventh in PPR in 2024. He averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues and 6.6 in standard formats, placing him in the top 10 at the position in both.
If Washington fails to reach a long-term deal with star wideout Terry McLaurin, Ertz’s role could grow. Regardless, he’s a smart budget option, especially when the elite tight ends cost 10 times as much. Drafting two tight ends under $10 could be more economical than spending $30 on one.
Buffalo Bills Running Back Ray Davis
Although James Cook had an excellent 2024 season, backup running back Ray Davis could be a fantastic and affordable handcuff. If you miss out on Cook, Davis is a worthy $3 flier who could see increased usage if Cook regresses or gets injured. He may even serve as valuable trade bait mid-season.
As a rookie in 2024, Davis logged 113 rushing attempts and added value in the passing game, catching 17 of 19 targets for three touchdowns. He also rushed for three scores and totaled 631 yards from scrimmage.
Averaging 6.8 PPR points per game, Davis ranked in the top 50 among all running backs. On a Bills offense that ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing attempts per game, he’s a smart bench stash with real upside.
Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Brashard Smith
If you’re looking for a $1 special, keep an eye on rookie running back Brashard Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs. A converted wide receiver, Smith has impressed during training camp and offers big-play potential at a bargain-basement price.
He’s drawn comparisons to former Chiefs utility back Jerick McKinnon, who caught 56 passes in 2022. Smith could carve out a similar role in Kansas City’s offense, making him especially intriguing in dynasty and keeper formats.
As one of the last players likely to be nominated, Smith could be a sneaky value pick while the rest of your league is low on funds.