Jaylen Warren Offers PPR Upside But Faces RB3 Ceiling In Crowded Steelers Backfield
Jaylen Warren has carved out a steady role with the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to his reliable hands and explosive rushing flashes, but his upside remains capped in a backfield expected to feature rookie Kaleb Johnson. With Aaron Rodgers under center and a stronger offense around him, Warren should remain a viable PPR depth option, especially in passing-down situations.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh signed Warren as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after showing growth in his play in his final year at Oklahoma State (256/1,216/11 with 25 catches for 225 yards).
The Steelers gave him a minimal role in his rookie season over his first four games (77 combined yards and seven catches on 17 touches) before showing a spark in a chaser game vs. the Bills (63 yards and four catches). Warren gained over 75 combined yards in Week 8 and Week 10 with six catches. His season ended with a bump in touches (43) over the final four matchups (35/173/1 and eight catches for 47 yards). Pittsburgh had Warren on the field for 29.4% of their plays compared to 65.7% by Najee Harris.
In 2023, Warren earned an active role in the passing game (61/370), but he gained only 6.1 yards per catch. His explosiveness shined in the run game (149/784/4 – 5.3 yards per carry). Warren gained more than 20 yards on six rushes. His best fantasy value came in Week 11 (9/129/1 with three catches for 13 yards). From Week 14 to Week 18, he had a floor of four catches over five matchups (4, 5, 5, 4, and 5). Pittsburgh had him on the field for 48.1% of their plays.
The Steelers gave Warren fewer touches (158) last season, while missing two games early in the year with a knee issue. He was worthless to the fantasy market over Pittsburgh’s first eight matchups (41/151 – 3.7 yards per rush with 12 catches for 67 yards). Warren scored between 10.00 and 16.50 fantasy points in six of his final nine games, with a high in touches (17) coming in Week 16. He only has six scores over 48 games.
Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Outlook
Warren brings pass-catching value, helping his floor, but Pittsburgh won’t give him many goal-line chances if Kalen Johnson performs as expected. He draws a mid-tier RB3 rating in early drafts. At best, Warren is a steady replacement-type running back who will offer a low number of impact showings. The addition of Aaron Rodgers should lead to Pittsburgh moving the ball better, a win for Warren’s passing catching chances.