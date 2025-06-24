Fantasy Sports

Jaylen Warren Offers PPR Upside But Faces RB3 Ceiling In Crowded Steelers Backfield

Jaylen Warren brings reliable pass-catching value to Pittsburgh, but his fantasy ceiling remains limited behind rookie Kaleb Johnson.

Shawn Childs

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) catches a kick over his shoulder in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) catches a kick over his shoulder in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jaylen Warren has carved out a steady role with the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to his reliable hands and explosive rushing flashes, but his upside remains capped in a backfield expected to feature rookie Kaleb Johnson. With Aaron Rodgers under center and a stronger offense around him, Warren should remain a viable PPR depth option, especially in passing-down situations.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh signed Warren as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after showing growth in his play in his final year at Oklahoma State (256/1,216/11 with 25 catches for 225 yards).

The Steelers gave him a minimal role in his rookie season over his first four games (77 combined yards and seven catches on 17 touches) before showing a spark in a chaser game vs. the Bills (63 yards and four catches). Warren gained over 75 combined yards in Week 8 and Week 10 with six catches. His season ended with a bump in touches (43) over the final four matchups (35/173/1 and eight catches for 47 yards). Pittsburgh had Warren on the field for 29.4% of their plays compared to 65.7% by Najee Harris.

In 2023, Warren earned an active role in the passing game (61/370), but he gained only 6.1 yards per catch. His explosiveness shined in the run game (149/784/4 – 5.3 yards per carry). Warren gained more than 20 yards on six rushes. His best fantasy value came in Week 11 (9/129/1 with three catches for 13 yards). From Week 14 to Week 18, he had a floor of four catches over five matchups (4, 5, 5, 4, and 5). Pittsburgh had him on the field for 48.1% of their plays.

The Steelers gave Warren fewer touches (158) last season, while missing two games early in the year with a knee issue. He was worthless to the fantasy market over Pittsburgh’s first eight matchups (41/151 – 3.7 yards per rush with 12 catches for 67 yards). Warren scored between 10.00 and 16.50 fantasy points in six of his final nine games, with a high in touches (17) coming in Week 16. He only has six scores over 48 games.

Jaylen Warren Fantasy Football Outlook

Warren brings pass-catching value, helping his floor, but Pittsburgh won’t give him many goal-line chances if Kalen Johnson performs as expected. He draws a mid-tier RB3 rating in early drafts. At best, Warren is a steady replacement-type running back who will offer a low number of impact showings. The addition of Aaron Rodgers should lead to Pittsburgh moving the ball better, a win for Warren’s passing catching chances.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL