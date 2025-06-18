Jerome Ford 2025 Fantasy Football Preview After Browns Drafted Quinshon Judkins
Jerome Ford stepped up for the Cleveland Browns following Nick Chubb’s injury in 2023, delivering mid-range RB2 value with over 1,100 total yards and nine touchdowns. While his efficiency and receiving chops stood out, inconsistent usage in 2024 plus the addition of Quinshon Judkins raises questions about his role in Cleveland’s evolving backfield.
Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland added Ford in the fifth round in 2022 after having his best season (215/1,319 with 21 catches for 220 yards and one score) in college. He had a limited opportunity over his first three years (696 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 catches).
After receiving only eight rushes for 12 yards in his rookie year, Ford took advantage of Nick Chubb’s injury in 2023 to post a mid-tier RB2 season (204/813/4 with 44 catches for 319 yards and five touchdowns). He gained 20 yards or more on seven of his 248 touches, with three plays reaching the 40-yard mark.
Ford posted RB1 stats in two matchups (24.10 and 26.10 fantasy points). After scoring four times from Week 2 to Week 7 (five games), he reached paydirt five more times over his final 12 contests (including the postseason).
The Browns only gave Ford 77 rushing attempts (9.6 per start) over his last eight games (267 yards and one touchdown – 3.5 yards per carry). His value in the passing game (25/185/3) increased over the final two months.
Last year, Ford ran the ball well (104/565/3) based on his yards per rush (5.4), but Cleveland didn’t give him more than 12 rushing attempts in any matchups. He had starting snaps in 11 of his 14 games. Ford had four playable fantasy outcomes (18.90, 15.50, 18.40, and 24.10) in PPR formats. On the downside, his off days led to fewer than 8.00 fantasy points in his other nine contests.
Jerome Ford Fantasy Football Outlook
The gap between Ford and Quinshon Judkins is pretty wide. His value in the passing game should rank him higher than Dylan Sampson in the early draft season. Cleveland should use him as a change-of-pace back with a split role catching the ball.